Brandun Lee vs. Camilo Prieto on March 13 LIVE on SHOWTIME

Talented undefeated super lightweight prospect Brandun Lee will headline his first ShoBox: The New Generation main event when he takes on Camilo Prieto in a 10-round super lightweight bout that headlines a quadrupleheader on Friday, March 13 live on SHOWTIME (10 ET/PT) from the Grand Casino Hinckley in Hinckley, Minn.





The four fights include five boxers who have yet to taste defeat with a total record of 107 wins to just three defeats and two draws. In the co-featured bout, undefeated Brian Norman Jr. (16-0, 14 KOs) puts his perfect record on the line as he takes on Flavio Rodriguez (9-1-1, 7 KOs) in an eight-round welterweight matchup. Undefeated Alejandro Guerrero (11-0, 9 KOs) meets Jose Angulo (12-1, 5 KOs) in an eight-round lightweight scrap while yet another unbeaten fighter Aram Avagyan (9-0-1, 4 KOs) takes on fellow undefeated Dagoberto Aguero (17-0, 11 KOs) in an eight-round featherweight fight.

Tickets for the event, which is promoted by Salita Promotions in association with D&D Boxing and Rapacz Boxing, are priced at $75 Ringside, $50 Reserved, $25 General Admission, and $62.50 Table Seating (two-ticket minimum), and are on sale now at ticketmaster.com or the Grand Casino Hinckley Box Office.

“We are excited about our March 13 card, which includes amateur national champions, knockout artists and undefeated fighters,” said Gordon Hall, executive producer for ShoBox: The New Generation. “We open up with a battle of unbeatens and that will be followed by three of boxing’s top prospects under the age of 22. These three very talented prospects all had stellar amateur careers and each are talented in their own way. They all have something in common and that’s power as the threesome have a combined 39 knockouts in their 45 fights. You can expect an action-packed card and certainly some KOs.”





“On March 13th, boxing fans are in for a treat,” said Dmitriy Salita, President of Salita Promotions. “This fantastic ShoBox card is showcasing some of the most talented prospects in boxing. Top to bottom, is going to be a must watch night of fights, shining the spotlight in my opinion, in some of tomorrow’s champions.”

“These are four terrific matchups between up-and-coming young fighters,” said Cameron Dunkin of D&D Boxing. “Brandun Lee has a big test in front of him for his first main event on ShoBox. Brian Norman and Alejandro Guerrero will both be in the toughest fights of their careers as well. All four televised bouts have the potential to be explosive. These are the types of fights that boxing needs.”

Just 20 years old, the knockout artist Lee (18-0, 16 KOs) from La Quinta, Calif., has KO’d all but two of his opponents (88.89 percent), including 11 in the first round, four in the second and one in the third. The third-year pro is making his second ShoBox appearance. In September, Lee scored a second-round knockout against Milton Arauz in his ShoBox debut. (VIDEO). This is Lee’s second fight of 2020 as he knocked out Miguel Zamudio in a non-televised January 17 bout in Sloan, Iowa.





Lee had a decorated amateur career with an estimated record of 196-5. He was the 2015 U.S. Junior National Champion, taking home the gold medal at 145 pounds. With lightning quick hands that also pack power, the exciting Lee has sparred with Mikey Garcia, Devin Haney, Mauricio Herrera, Timothy Bradley Jr., Thomas Dulorme, to name a few. Lee is trained by his father Bobby Lee and is also a full-time college student.

“I’m excited to be headlining my first SHOWTIME show,” Lee said. “I’m looking forward to giving fans something different that they haven’t seen from me before. They’re going to see me display my boxing skills a lot more. In my last two fights, I feel like I didn’t really show how good my defense is. I’m going to use the left hand a lot more to feel him out. And then, when the time is right, I will drop the bombs. Headlining my first ShoBox is a huge accomplishment. It’ll sort of be like graduating the high school of boxing. After this, I hope to move onto the University level of boxing like SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING or Pay-per-View.

The 33-year-old Prieto (15-1, 10 KOs) is riding a seven-fight win streak with his last loss coming in February 2017. In his last fight in November, Prieto recorded a six-round unanimous decision against Yogli Herrera. Prieto trains at various gyms around Miami and for the past year has been working with former light heavyweight world champion and Roy Jones Jr. conqueror Glen “The Road Warrior” Johnson.

“It’s been great working with Glen,” Prieto said. “I am getting knowledge from an ex-world champion who knows what it takes to be at the top level and has been there before. He knows how to push and guide you the right way for big fights like this. Brandun Lee looks like a young, undefeated fighter to me, but I don’t see anything too impressive, honestly. You can expect to see fireworks that night. I’m going to really come and put Brandun to the test. He’s never faced anyone as good as me. It’s going to be an action-packed fight.”

Norman, the 19-year-old Atlanta resident, like Lee also has won all but two of his fights by knockout. Most recently, Norman earned a unanimous decision victory over Evincii Dixon on January 17 in Sloan, Iowa. Norman goes by the nickname “The Assassin II” as his father Brian Norman Sr. was known as “The Assassin” as a professional boxer from 2003-2011. Norman is trained by both his father and Barry Richardson.

“I’m not looking for just a victory on ShoBox, I want to show off,” Norman said. “I want to show what I can do. I want to break my opponent down and let everybody know I’m here. You can expect to see a lot of fireworks. Both my father and Barry are giving me their all, and I’m giving it back. I know Rodriguez is a short, pressure fighter. He’s basically made for me to beat.”

Rodriguez trains at Capetillo Boxing Academy in East Los Angeles. He had an amateur record of 86 wins and 14 losses and was a silver medalist at the Junior Olympic Nationals.

“Fighting on SHOWTIME is a dream come true,” Rodriguez said. “Growing up, I always wanted to be one of the guys that fought on TV, so it’s pretty exciting to get the opportunity to do so and show the world my skills. A victory would mean a lot to me, especially a win over someone as tough as the guy I’m fighting. I’m hoping a win over him can bring me to bigger opportunities to fight for a world title.”

Guerrero is a big-punching prospect who has won his last three fights by knockout. A celebrated amateur who won two junior national titles, “Pork Chop” has sparred with the likes of Mikey Garcia and Brandon Rios at the famed Garcia Boxing Academy in California. Fighting out of Houston, the 21-year-old will be making his national television debut March 13 and is coming off a second-round TKO of Darnell Jiles Jr. in January of this year.

“I love that I’m getting this opportunity,” said Guerrero. “I’ve trained for this my whole life. My dream is to become a world champion, so a win would mean so much for me and my family. I’ve been training really hard for this fight, knowing it’ll be on national television. I don’t really know much about Angulo, but we train hard for anyone. The outcome will always be the same. I will always win.”

Angulo, of Guayaquil, Ecuador, will be making his United States debut after fighting 12 of his 13 professional fights in his native country. His lone loss came in his only fight outside of Ecuador, a unanimous decision to Ryan Pino in Puerto Rico. Since the loss, Angulo has rattled off six consecutive wins, including knockouts in the second and first rounds of his last two fights, respectively.

“There’s going to be a big surprise waiting for Guerrero on March 13,” said Angulo. “He likes fighting on the inside and he comes forward with a lot of aggression too, so he’s the perfect style for me and the way I like to fight. I’m looking forward to showcasing myself on this big platform and putting all my skills to work. I will win.”

Avagyan, a 29-year-old from Yerevan, Armenia, represented his home country in the 2016 Olympic Games. Avagyan had an accomplished amateur career, winning bronze medals at both the 2013 and 2015 European championships. Turning pro following the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, Avagyan won his first eight professional bouts before fighting Russian Evgeny Smirnov to a split-decision in September 2018. His last time out, he made his U.S. debut on the undercard of Canelo Alvarez-Daniel Jacobs, where he handily out-boxed then-unbeaten Francisco Esparza en route to a unanimous decision.

“Every fight is a chance to prove myself and rise to the top,” said Avagyan, who is signed to Salita Promotions. “When I go out into the ring, I only think about winning any at cost. Aguero is just another obstacle that must be moved out of my way. Before each fight, I surrender myself to training one hundred percent so that on the day of the battle, I do not regret the path traveled. Fight night is like a holiday for me because the time has come for which I was preparing.”

The 26-year-old Aguero was an impressive amateur in his native Dominican Republic. Aguero was a silver medalist at the 2011 Pan-Am Games in Guadalajara, Mexico, losing only to future two-time Olympic Gold Medalist Robeisy Ramírez. As a pro, the San Cristobal native won the first 10 fights of his career in his home country before making his U.S. debut in February 2017 when he earned the most impressive win of his young career over Olimjon Nazarov.

“Fighting on SHOWTIME is what we have been waiting for,” said Aguero, who is currently training in Pahokee, Fla. “I look at it as the opportunity to show people who I am and when I win this fight, it’ll be the beginning of a great boxing career where I can feed my family and give my son everything he needs and deserves.”

Barry Tompkins will call the action from ringside with boxing historian Steve Farhood and former world champion Raul Marquez serving as expert analysts. The executive producer is Gordon Hall with Richard Gaughan producing and Rick Phillips directing.