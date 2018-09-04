Brandun Lee And Brian Norman, Jr. Rack Up Labor Day Weekend Wins

Now Boxing Promotions Prospects in Action in West Virginia and Mexico





September 3, 2018 – Two of Now Boxing Promotions’ most promising prospects advanced their undefeated records this weekend, with both young fighters scoring first round knockouts. On Friday in Mexicali, Brian Norman, Jr. (9-0, 8KO) floored Dario Medina with a bruising body shot inside the sixty second mark of their bout. Brandun Lee (11-0, 9KO) was in action in West Virginia, treating the Mountaineer Casino fans to a 56 second battering of ring veteran Jorge Luis Munguia, and securing his 11th straight win.

At only 17, Brian Norman, Jr. has fought nine times since making his debut in Houston in January of this year. The Laconia, Georgia-based prospect turns 18 in November, and promoter Cameron Dunkin foresees he will be 10-0 before he enters adulthood. “Brian is a tremendous prospect, from a great family,” said Dunkin, referring to Norman’s father, Brian Norman, Sr. “I think he will end up at welterweight, but right now he’s cruising at 143-144 lbs. He can easily make 140,” said the boxing veteran. “We are planning to keep him busy. It’s the best way to get these guys the experience they need to perform at top levels.”

Brandun Lee, another Now Boxing Promotions’ prospect who has enjoyed a high level of activity since his 2017 debut, now sits at 11-0, with a bright future ahead. “It was over in 56 seconds,” said Dunkin. “We are putting him in tougher and tougher, and each time he performs. We’re going to get him back in the ring as soon as possible.” Lee, a junior welterwight, is 19 years old, and is of Korean and Mexican descent. “He is bombarded every time he fights, everywhere he fights,” said Dunkin. “The fans love him.”

Both fighters are expected to fight again in 2018, and for both 2019 promised to be a pivotal year. “We have a number of solid prospects in the Now Boxing Promotions stable,” said Dunkin. “We have been quietly building these guys but the secret is out. They’re going to be coming to a living room near you in the near future.”





