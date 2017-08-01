Results: Brandun Lee defeats Donavin Battle

Two of Victory Boxing Promotions’ top prospects saw action in North Carolina Saturday, and both ended the night with their hands raised. Junior Welterweight prospect, and standout amateur Brandun Lee (4-0, 3KO) dominated Donavin Battle over four rounds to cruise to a unanimous decision win (40-36, 40-35, 40-35). Adam Daranyi, Jr. (12-0, 11KO)’s Junior Middleweight bout versus veteran Andre Baker ended early, with Daranyi stopping the game fighter in under two rounds. Both fighters are managed by Cameron Dunkin.

Brandun Lee

It was the fourth bout for Lee since he impressed in a first round knockout in his January debut earlier this year. He controlled the action throughout the fight, knocking Battle down in the 2nd round. The accomplished amateur (181-9), who hails from Coachella and was described as a “prodigy” by Ring Magazine at only eleven years old, is planning to step back into the ring on August 12th inz Washington DC.





Canadian Junior Middleweight Adam Daranyi impressed in his third outing of 2017, knocking down a very game Andre Baker three times en route to a third round stoppage. Daranyi’s range of talent was on display throughout the bout. Using his size, distance and reach to full advantage, the 22 year old Daranyi, who stands at 6’1″, floored his opponent with a left hook, a body shot, and a right hook en route to his stoppage victory.

“We are very excited about these two prospects,” said Victory Boxing Promotions’ Chris Middendorf. “They will both continue to be busy this summer and fall. Lee is coming back quickly in D.C. on August 12th, and Daranyi a couple weeks later in Virginia. They will both also be fighting multiple times in Philadelphia this fall.” Added Middendorf, “We will be announcing our new series there soon.”