Brandon Trejo fights Javier Rojas on Oct.20

Lightweight Brandon Trejo (2-0) of Napa is just one of thousands of Northern California residents affected by the deadly wildfires that ignited late Sunday and continue to burn today.

Trejo, who fights one week from Friday on Thompson Boxing’s “Path to Glory” undercard, is one of the fortunate ones. With the death toll sitting at 21 and with hundreds of people still unaccounted for, Trejo has been counting his blessings.





“It’s such a sad situation that we’re dealing with,” Trejo said. “We are lucky in that we live in the center of Napa where the wildfires missed us, but the people who live near the wineries and closer to nature got hit in an instant. The fires were on top of them in a matter of minutes.”

What seemed like a normal training camp for the 20-year-old boxer changed dramatically by the dozens of fires that have charred more than 160,000 acres and destroyed upwards of 3,500 homes or structures at the time of this press release.

Trejo trains out of the Napa County Sheriff’s Dept. Gym, which by Wednesday, was evacuated due to a blaze that was within one mile of the sheriff’s office. His trainer, Lt. Oscar Ortiz, has been called away to assist in evacuations.

“There is no routine to this training camp anymore,” Trejo said. “You can’t run outside because the air quality is close to toxic. The odor of smoke remains strong and there’s ash everywhere. Everyone is being told to stay inside with windows and doors shut. Thankfully a lot of the Napa gyms have opened their doors to the public free of charge. A couple of them have pretty good boxing layouts and equipment so I’ve been getting my work in whenever possible.”

While Trejo and his family are seemingly out of harms way, fire officials have urged residents to be ready for evacuation orders.





“Our bags are packed should we get the call to evacuate,” Trejo said. “Hopefully it doesn’t get to that point. We just want to put this behind us.”

Trejo fights Javier Rojas (1-1, 1 KO) on Friday, Oct. 20 from the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, Calif. The 4-round fight is the show opener of the 6-bout card.

