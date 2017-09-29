King’s Promotions signs Super Middleweight prospect Brandon Robinson

Marshall Kauffman’s King’s Promotions is proud to announce the signing of super middleweight prospect Brandon Robinson to an exclusive promotional contract.

Robinson, 29 years-old of Upper Darby, PA has a record of 6-1 with five knockouts.





Robinson, who got a late start in the sport, has won six fights in a row after his pro debut when he fought 30 pounds over his natural weight-class, and lost to former National Golden Gloves champion Mike Hilton.

Robinson has kept a busy schedule as he will be in action tonight, when he takes on George Sheppard at the 2300 Arena in South Philadelphia. The bout with Sheppard will be the 8th fight in a year for Robinson.

“I am very excited to sign with King’s Promotions,” said Robinson. “Marshall believes in me and I believe in him. He will help me get to the top and eventually fight for titles at super middleweight. Look out for me. I am just ready to fight, and the next one will be tonight at the 2300 Arena.”

Said King’s Promotions CEO Marshall Kauffman, “Brandon is a late bloomer, but we feel we have a real diamond in the rough. He brings excitement and he has scored some explosive knockouts. He already has a good fan base that will only get bigger as he continues to win. He has a solid team behind him with his manager Lando Rosa and Team Pivot. We will keep him busy, and I feel he has a chance to fight in some big fights.”





Undefeated bantamweight sensation, knockout artist, Christian Carto will take on his toughest foe to date when he takes on Alonso Melendez (14-1, 11 KOs)

The bout is scheduled for eight-rounds.

Carlos Rosario (7-2, 4 KOs) of Pennsuaken, New Jersey and Jerome Conquest (8-2, 1 KO) of Philadelphia will meet in a highly anticipated eight-round lightweight bout.

In six-round bouts:

Maynard Allison (9-1, 6 KOs) of Philadelphia meets Juan Rodriguez (7-7-1, 5 Kos) of Haymarket, Virginia in a junior lightweight bout.

David Gonzales (8-2-2, 2 KOs) of Philadelphia battles Darius Ervin (4-1) of Los Angeles in a super lightweight bout.

Erik Spring (9-1-2, 1 KO) of Reading, PA will fight Anthony Prescott (6-7-2, 2 KOs) of Cherry Hill, NJ in a super welterweight fight.

In four-round bouts:

Brandon Robinson (6-1, 5 KOs) of Upper Darby, PA will take on George Sheppard (1-2) of Virginia. in a super middleweight bout.

Robert Irizarry (3-1-1) of Cherry Hill, NJ fights Bryan Perez (2-7-1, 1KO) of Carolina, Puerto Rico in a super featherweight fight.

Rasheed Johnson (1-1) of Philadelphia battles Demetrius Williams (1-3) of Philadelphia in a welterweight tussle.

Amir Shabazz (4-1) of Philadelphia will square off with Alan Lawrence (1-0, 1 KO) of Newark, NJ in a light heavyweight bout.

Tickets for this great night of boxing can be purchased at www.2300arena.com for $100, $75 and $50