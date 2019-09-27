Brandon Robinson takes on Martez McGregor on October 25th at The 2300 Arena

Brandon Robinson returns to main event status as he takes on tough Martez McGregor in the eight-round main event on Friday night, October 25th at The 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.





The show kicks off a monster weekend for King’s Promotions.

Robinson of Philadelphia has a record of 13-2 with nine knockouts.

The 31 year-old Robinson is a three-year professional who has wins over Brandon Clark (2-0), Ernest Amuzu (25-3) and is coming off a win over Devaun Lee on May 10th at The 2300 Arena.





McGregor of Maywood, Illinois has a record of 8-2 with six knockouts.

Highlighted in McGregor’s resume was a win over previously undefeated Luis Jimenez (3-0). McGregor is coming off a tough battle with undefeated Cem Kilic on June 15th, for which McGregor was stopped by the undefeated prospect in the eighth and final round.

In six-round bouts:





Damon Allen Jr. (15-5-1, 5 KOs) of Philadelphia takes on an opponent to be named in a junior welterweight fight.

Nain Nelson (13-4, 1 KO) of Philadelphia fights Roy McGill (6-3, 3 KOs) of Harrisburg, PA in a junior welterweight contest.

Avril Mathie (3-0, 2 KOs) of Miami takes on 24 fight veteran Karen Dulin of North Kingstown, Rhode Island in a bantamweight fight.

In four-round fights:

James Martin (4-1) of Philadelphia takes on Juan Rodriguez (8-15-1, 6 KOs) of Haymarket, VA in a welterweight tussle.

Nicoy Clarke (2-4) of Jersey City, NJ fights Angel Rivera (4-1, 3 KOs) of Harrisburg, PA in a cruiserweight bout.

Ryan Umberger (2-0, 2 KOs) of Philadelphia takes on an opponent to be named in a middleweight fight.

Rasheen Brown (4-0, 1 KO) of Philadelphia fights an opponent to be named in a super bantamweight bout.

Tickets are $100, $75 and $50 and can be purchased at www.2300arena.com

Ema Kozin Defends WBF World Title Against Maria Lindberg

Reigning two-weight World Boxing Federation (WBF) Womens World Champion Ema Kozin will make her first defense of the WBF World Super Middleweight title on Sunday October 6 at the Arena Stozice in her home-town of Ljubljana, Slovenia.

20-year-old Kozin, nicknamed “The Princess”, won the WBF World Super Middleweight crown last March, when she out-boxed Sanna Turunen from Finland to win a wide unanimous decision in Ludwigsburg, Germany.

Also the current WBF World title-holder at Middleweight, she will face veteran former World Super Welterweight Champion Maria Lindberg, 18-5-2 (10), from Sweden, undoubtedly the most accomplished opponent of her career.

Kozin, a hard-punching and technically gifted southpaw, is undefeated at 17-0-1 (9) since turning professional at seventeen in September of 2016. Amazingly, eight of her eighteen bouts have been for some version of a world title.

Lindberg, still going strong at forty-two, captured multiple world championships at Super Welterweight between 2009 and 2018, and showed her grit when she lost a decision to WBC and WBA World Middleweight ruler Christina Hammer in 2017.

Coming off a victory in August, the Swede is determined to be successful one weight-class above, and is confident that she has too much experience at the top level for the significantly younger, and naturally fresher, champion to handle.