Brandon Robinson ready for 1st headlining appearance against Oscar Riojas on Friday, April 6t

Rising super middleweight Brandon Robinson is gearing up for his maiden headlining appearance when he takes on veteran Oscar Riojas in a eight-round bout on Friday, April 6th at The 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.





The 9 bout show is promoted by King’s Promotions.

Robinson (9-1, 7 KOs) has been on a roll as he he has won his last nine bouts in a row, and is getting better with each performance.

The 29 year-old has paid his dues, and has worked his way up the card.

“It feels great to headline. It is a very humbling experience, especially after losing my pro debut, and then being on the bottom of the card. It drives me,” said Robinson.





“My camp has been great. I am feeling really strong. I have been doing a lot of strength and conditioning as well as a a lot of good boxing. I am feeling very comfortable as I go into this fight.”

In Riojas, he is facing a 25-fight veteran, who has faced six-undefeated opponents.

“Riojas has faced world class opposition. He is a strong, hard nosed fighter who is determined. I am looking for a fight that will cause a lot of fireworks on April 6.”

Robinson feels he is just now coming into his own, and his best boxing is yet to come.





“I am coming together well. I don’t have a lot of amateur experience (Robinson had just 4 amateur fights), I am not burnt out. Sometimes these guys get burned out after a long amateur career. I am just seeing the beginning of what I can do, and the best is yet to come. I want to continue to stay active, and if I don’t get bruised up in a fight, I want to get back right in the gym and dight as soon as possible.”

“It’s always Gorilla season. I am looking to put on a great show as the main event on April 6th. A show-stopping performance, and make a big statement.”

In the eight-round co-feature, former world title challenger Jose Gonzalez (24-2, 19 KOs) of Toa Baja, PR will take on an opponent to be named in a super lightweight bout.

It will be an eight-round battle of undefeated super bantamweights when Marcus Bates (8-0-1, 7 KOs) of Washington, DC will fight Raeese Aleem (10-0, 5 KOs) of Las Vegas, NV.

Also in a six-round bout, Steven Ortiz (8-0, 3 KOs) of Philadelphia will see action against an opponent to be named in a lightweight battle.

Colby Madison (6-0-1, 4 KOs) of Philadelphia fights Guillermo Del Rio (2-2, 2 KOs) of South Houston, TX in a six-round heavyweight battle.

Joshaphat Ortiz (2-0, 1 KO) of Reading, PA fights Evgueny Metchenov (0-1) of Forestville, MD in a junior light bout scheduled for four rounds.

Poindexter Knight (2-0, 2 KOs) fights Vincent Floyd (3-4-1, 2 KOs) in a battle of Philadelphia based welterweights.

Rasheed Johnson (3-1, 1 KO) of Philadelphia fights Denis Okoth (1-0-1, 1 KO) of Siaya, KE in a welterweight bout.

Kendall Cannida (1-0) of Philadelphia boxes pro debuting Carlos Villenueva of Philadelphia in a light heavyweight tussle.

Tickets for this great night of boxing can be purchased at www.2300arena.com for $100, $75 and $50