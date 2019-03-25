Brandon “L-Jack” Brewer fights on May 18

Three Lions Promotions is proud to announce the addition of undefeated New Brunswick middleweight Brandon “L-Jack” Brewer (22-0-1, 11KOs) to its “All or Nothing” boxing show at Centre 200 in Sydney, Nova Scotia, on May 18. It will be Brewer’s first bout since taking some time away from the sport to grow his real estate business in 2017. He is a former NABA and CPBC national champion, with big international wins over Anderson Clayton (41-13-2, 35KOs) of Brazil and King Davidson (20-3-0, 13KOs) of Australia. It will be Brewer’s first appearance in a Cape Breton ring

“I took some time away from the ring because I needed to reset myself physically, mentally, and spiritually,” Brewer said on Saturday. “In that time I did as every professional athlete should do and secured a future for myself. I got my Realtors license and started a real estate team. I was planning on taking a break years before I did. This was all part of a plan that was set long ago. I’m excited to be able to return to the ring in Sydney, alongside my good friend Ryan Rozicki. I’m excited because I know Cape Breton’s fighting history. This show is going to be one for the books. I’m excited to be a part of that, and a excited to give the fans the show that they deserve.”





Brewer is scheduled for 8 rounds against Tsetsi Davis (18-7-0, 5KOs) of Kingston, Jamaica .Tsesti is no stranger to Canadian boxers, winning against Ryan Young (12-4-0, 10KOs) of Oakville, Ontario and Dave Leblond (4-5-0, 1KOs) of Thetford Mines, Quebec. Both wins for Davis came by way of split decision.

Promoter Dan Otter is thrilled with Brewer’s addition. “He’s a great addition for the fans and Brewer made it clear he wasn’t looking for a tune up fight for his comeback. This will be a exciting bout as Tsetsi will be looking to spoil the night as he did in the past to our fellow countrymen and both boxers have a ton of national and international experience. With Ryan Rozicki, Brody Blair, Kevin Higson, and the Wilcox brothers already slated to appear, I think this will be one of our deepest shows to date. It’ll be something really special.”

Brewer won the CPBC national super welterweight title in 2014 with a wide unanimous decision win over Paul Bzdel (6-9-1) of Saskatchewan. The following year, “L-Jack” won the NABA version of the title with a unanimous decision victory of Junmar Emon (6-4-0, 2KOs) of Toronto in the latter’s backyard. Prior to stepping away in 2017, Brewer was battling his way through international prospects and veterans, inching his way ever closer to world title contention.





“All or Nothing” features the return of Sydney River’s own Ryan “The Bruiser” Rozicki (9-0-0, 9KOs) defending his NABA Canadian cruiserweight championship in a ten round clash with Shawn “The Killer” Miller (‪19-4-1, 7KOs) of Troy, New York. Tickets are now available online via tickets.capebreton.ca and in person at the Centre 200 box office.