Brandon Figueroa talks Yonfrez Parejo fight for April 20

Unbeaten Super Bantamweight Contender Brandon Figueroa Prepares to Face Yonfrez Parejo for WBA Interim Super Bantamweight World Title Saturday, April 20 in Premier Boxing Champions on FOX & FOX Deportes Action From Dignity Health Sports Park in

Carson, California





Unbeaten super bantamweight contender Brandon Figueroa is on a rapid ascent in the 122-pound division and shared his thoughts on his rise and his matchup against Venezuela’s Yonfrez Parejo that takes place Saturday, April 20 in Premier Boxing Champions on FOX and FOX Deportes action from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

Trained by his father Omar Figueroa Sr. at their gym in their native Weslaco, Texas, Brandon credited their hard work in the gym as leading to his most recent and impressive victories, knockout wins over Moises Flores and Oscar Escandon.

“I feel like my power has really come together in the last year,” said Figueroa. “We’ve worked hard on my positioning when I throw my punches, especially to the body, and the results have shown up in my fights. I’m more aggressive and my punches are just more in-tune.

“My confidence has continued to grow as well with these performances. Winning these fights the way I’m winning them has given me a boost and I’ve taken that into training camp. It’s given me that energy to fight even better and believe in myself even more.”

Figueroa can capture an interim 122-pound title with a win on on April 20, but he first must get by a durable opponent in Parejo, who has challenged former champions Ryan Burnett, Hugo Ruiz and Zhanat Zhakiyanov.

“I’m facing a game opponent who’s fought a lot of great fighters,” said Figueroa. “I know he’s a boxer who likes to jab and move. He’s going to give me the straight right-left hook combo, so I have to attack the body. It’s going to be a chess match to see how he deals with my pressure.”

With this win, Figueroa could set himself up for even more significant bouts at the end of this year, a path that the 22-year-old envisions will eventually lead him to multiple weight-divisions.

“I can only take it one fight at a time, but I believe I’m going to be on that world class level soon,” said Figueroa. “Everything is going the way it’s planned and I know if I stay focused and take care of business, I’ll be fighting for a world title by the end of the year.

“The plan would eventually be to move up and continue to challenge myself at featherweight and even beyond that. I want to reach the top of several divisions. But that’s for the future, and I can’t look past April 20.”

The younger brother of unbeaten former world champion Omar Figueroa, Brandon made his pro debut in 2015 as an 18-year-old on the undercard of his brother’s fight against Ricky Burns. As he grew into a world title contender, Figueroa has made his own name in the sport.

“I’m still proving myself in every fight,” said Figueroa. “I don’t mind being talked about with my brother at all, but I think I’ve proven I’m more than Omar’s little brother. I’m proud of what we’ve both accomplished and the legacy we’re creating in Weslaco and the boxing world.”

Riding a five-fight knockout streak into April 20, Figueroa plans to put on another signature action-packed performance for fight fans watching on FOX and FOX Deportes and at Dignity Health Sports Park.

“I’m going to be the same Brandon Figueroa who comes forward and relentlessly attacks the body,” said Figueroa. “This is one of the biggest fights of my career with this title on the line. I feel strong and ready. I can’t wait for April 20.”

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions and Mayweather Promotions, in association with DSG Promotions, are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at AXS.com or at the Dignity Health Sports Park box office from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

# # #

ABOUT GARCIA VS. GRANADOS

Garcia vs. Granados will see former two-division world champion Danny “Swift” Garcia battling rugged veteran Adrian Granados in a 12-round welterweight bout that headlines Premier Boxing Champions on FOX and FOX Deportes Saturday, April 20 20 from Dignity Health Sports Park, formerly StubHub Center, in Carson, California.

Heavyweight contender Andy Ruiz takes on Alexander Dimitrenko in a 10-round bout in the co-feature and unbeaten contender Brandon Figueroa battles Venezuela’s Yonfrez Parejo in a 12-round match for the WBA Interim Super Bantamweight title that opens the primetime FOX broadcast that begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Fans can live stream the fights on the FOX Sports app, available in English or Spanish through the FOX or FOX Deportes feeds. The fights are available on desktop at FOXSports.com and through the app store, or connected devices including Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV, Xbox One and Roku.