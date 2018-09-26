Brandon Figueroa faces Oscar Escandon on Sept.30 on PBC on FS1 & Fox Deportes

Unbeaten featherweight contender Brandon Figueroa takes on rugged veteran Oscar Escandon in the 10-round main event of Premier Boxing Champions on FS1 and FOX Deportes this Sunday, September 30 from Citizen’s Business Bank Arena in Ontario, California.







John Molina, Jr., who was scheduled to be in the main event, will be rescheduled to return to the ring soon. And former welterweight champion Victor Ortiz, who was slated to face Molina, will no longer be on the card.

Televised coverage begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and will feature 2016 Olympic silver medalist Joe Joyce facing Iago Kiladze in a 10-round heavyweight attraction.

The exciting night of fights will also see rising unbeaten prospects enter the ring as 2016 Nigerian Olympian Efe Ajagba (6-0, 5 KOs) steps in for a six-round heavyweight bout, sensational super welterweight prospect Joey Spencer (4-0, 4 KOs) competes in a four-round match and featherweight prospect Stephen Fulton (13-0, 6 KOs) looks to remain unbeaten in an eight-round match.

Tickets for the event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions and Ringstar Sports, are on sale now and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.







Figueroa (16-0, 11 KOs), the brother of former lightweight world champion Omar Figueroa, Jr., continues to climb the ladder in the featherweight division with a step up match against the tough former title challenger Escandon. The 21-year-old out of Weslaco, Texas was busy last year as he won all four of his matches and he has logged two knockout victories this year, beating Giovanni Delgado in March and Luis Roy Suarez Cruz in his last fight on August 4, with three of those six wins coming on FS1 and FOX Deportes.

The 34-year-old Escandon (25-4, 17 KOs), who fought in the 2004 Olympian for Colombia, is a hardnosed veteran from Ibague, Colombia looking to rebound from two tough losses to Tugstsogt Nyambayar on May 26 on FS1 and WBC featherweight champion Gary Russell, Jr. in 2017.

A 6-foot-6 heavyweight, Joyce (5-0, 5 KOs) won the silver medal in the 2016 Rio Olympic Games as a super heavyweight from Great Britain and now trains in Big Bear, California with Abel Sanchez. The 32-year-old from London turned pro in 2017 and has been on a knockout roll since. Joyce, whose nickname is ‘Juggernaut,’ has ended four of his five fights inside of two rounds. He scored a first-round KO victory over Ivica Bacurin in his last fight on June 15.

Kiladze (26-3, 18 KOs) is an experienced veteran who will test Joyce early in his young career. The 32-year-old out of Ukraine who now lives in Los Angeles and will be looking to rebound from back-to-back losses to Michael Hunter and Adam Kownacki. Before those losses he had put together a six-match win streak.