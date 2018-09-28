Brandon Figueroa fights Oscar Escandon on 9/30 on FS1 and FOX Deportes

Premier Boxing Champions action will begin with Prelims live on FS1 and FOX Deportes this Sunday, September 30 as undefeated prospects look to show off their skills in exciting matchups beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT from Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario, California.







The lineup of fights leading up to the main card, also on FS1 and FOX Deportes, will see Jesse Rodriguez take on Edwin Reyes in an eight-round flyweight showdown while Arnold Alejandro battles Francisco Camacho in a six-round featherweight attraction. Prelims also features Kody Davies squaring-off against Quinton Rankin in eight rounds of light heavyweight action and the pro debut of amateur standout Omar Juarez as he faces Matt Gaver in a four-round super lightweight contest.

Tickets for the event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions and Ringstar Sports, are on sale now and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.

The event is headlined by unbeaten featherweight contender Brandon Figueroa battling rugged veteran Oscar Escandon plus 2016 Olympic silver medalist Joe Joyce facing Iago Kiladze in a heavyweight attraction. Coverage begins at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT and includes a trio of rising prospects in separate showdowns as Nigerian Olympian Efe Ajagba steps in for a heavyweight bout, sensational prospect Joey Spencer competes in a super welterweight match and Stephen Fulton looks to remain unbeaten in a featherweight fight.

The 18-year-old Rodriguez (6-0, 4 KOs) turned pro last year with four victories before adding two more triumphs in 2018. The Los Angeles-native will be opposed by the 31-year-old Reyes (8-3-3, 5 KOs) out of Las Vegas Nevada who most recently fought to a draw against once-beaten Jesus Soler in July.







Alejandro (7-0, 6 KOs) enters this fight on a six-fight knockout streak after winning a decision in his pro debut back in 2016. The 22-year-old Dallas-native looks for his third victory of the year when he goes up against 25-year-old Francisco Camacho (7-8-1, 3 KOs) out of Tamaulipas, Mexico.

Representing his native Wales in the United Kingdom, Davies (7-0, 3 KOs) has been busy in 2018, racking up five wins including his first six-round victory. The 24-year-old will make his U.S. debut on Sunday as he faces the 31-year-old Rankin (12-5-2, 9 KOs) who fights out of Charlotte, North Carolina.

After a stellar amateur career, the 19-year-old Juarez will step into the ring for the first time as a pro on September 30. He fights out of the Brownsville-area of Texas and is a motivational speaker for kids in the area while also attending the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley. He will be opposed by the 20-year-old Gaver (0-1) out of Bakersfield, California.