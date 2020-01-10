Brandon Brewer vs Josue Perez, Jessie Wilcox vs Luis Montelongo added for February 14

Three Lions Promotions (TLP) is pleased to announced the finalization of two additional contests for their “Valentine’s Day Massacre” card on Friday, February 14, at the Centre 200 in Sydney, Nova Scotia. In Maritime action, Brandon “L-Jack” Brewer (23-1-1, 11KOs) of Nackawic, New Brunswick, returns to action in a middleweight eight rounder against 29 fight veteran Josue Castaneda Perez (14-12-3, 5KOs) of Gomez Palacio, Mexico. In another big eight round clash, undefeated fan favourite Jessie “Rock” Wilcox (14-0-2, 9KOs) of Hamilton, Ontario, meets the iron-chinned Luis Montelongo (12-7-0, 3KOs) of Mexico City in a showdown of talented welterweights. TLP is also excited to announce the addition of WBC contender Tyson Cave (35-3-0, 14KOs) of Halifax, Nova Scotia, to the card against an opponent TBA.





Brandon Brewer exploded onto the world boxing radar this past June, accepting a fight with NABA champion Mark DeLuca (23-1-0, 11KOs) of Whitman, Massachusetts, on the undercard of DAZN’s world championship double-header featuring Andrade-Sulecki and Yafai-Jimenez. Brewer gave DeLuca a formidable battle, putting the passion and ruggedness that won him legions of Maritime fans on full display on the big stage. When the dust settled, however, it was DeLuca who walked away with the decision victory and a showdown with former champion Kell Brook.

After tasting defeat for the first time, Brewer is all business. “A loss can make or break a fighter,” said L-Jack. “February 14th – you get to find out which one.” TLP signed Brewer last month and harbour no doubts about the Nackawic standout’s future.“This will be Brewer’s first bout under our label and we are eager to see his performance,” explained Daniel Otter, Managing Director of TLP. “Brewer is really dedicating himself to boxing. He’ll be in Ontario for camp to train with Stevie Bailey alongside his fellow Maritimer Ryan Rozicki.”

Jessie Wilcox remains undefeated after another stellar year in the ring, racking up three wins, including two KOs, during his 2019 campaign. “I’m coming to Cape Breton repping my city of Hamilton. I’ll make sure I leave Centre 200 with a lot more fans than I came with,” explained the national contender.





Otter is excited to see Wilcox tested against a fighter of Montelongo’s caliber. “Jessie’s opponent is coming off a five fight win streak, including a real spoiler over a former Canadian champ,” said Otter. “Montelongo has never been stopped so we are eager to see Jessie make a statement in Sydney on Valentine’s Day.”

The addition of Tyson Cave to the card couldn’t come at a better time in the Haligonian’s career. The world contender has recommitted himself to boxing of late, winning an important WBC International Silver bout against Eddy Valencia (14-4-6, 5KOs) last November at Casino Nova Scotia. With the victory, Cave is now ranked the #26 super bantamweight in the world by the World Boxing Council. His opponent will be announced in the coming days.

Brewer-Miranda, Wilcox-Montelongo, and Cave-TBA all lead into the much anticipated main event featuring undefeated Sydney Forks cruiserweight Ryan Rozicki (11-0-0, 11KOs) defending his WBC International Silver title against Vladimir Reznicek (9-2-2, 4KOs). Other undercard action will include Josh Prince of nearby Georges River making his professional debut against Adam Hazelton (1-0-0) of Yarmouth, Nova Scotia, in a four round, North Shore versus South Shore battle of provincial super middleweight prospects and New Brunswick native Carolyn Redmond (2-0-0, 1KOs) taking on Karina Rodriguez (3-1-1, 2KOs) of México for four rounds or less in welterweight action.





