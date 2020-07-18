Brandon “2 Smooth” Cruz Q & A

Before Michael “West Texas Warrior” Dutchover (13-1, 10 KOs) takes on Jorge Marron Jr. (18-1, 6 KOs) on Sunday, July 26, 2020, Brandon Cruz (6-1, 4 KOs), will do battle with Arnold Dinong (6-0, 1 KO), in a career-defining fight for both men on 3-2-1 Boxing presented by Thompson Boxing Promotions, a live pay-per-view streaming event taking place at the Omega Products International Event Center in Corona, California. The public will not be allowed to attend this event due to current health and wellness regulations caused by COVID-19.

Brandon Cruz of San Diego will be looking to bounce back from his last fight, a split decision loss to Edward Vazquez.

Here is what “2 Smooth” Cruz had to say about this upcoming camp in a brief Q & A.

How do you feel going into your fight with Dinong?

“This camp has been really good. I feel like I won my last fight, so I started this camp with a chip on my shoulder, as well as very focused since with the situation going on in the world, I am not sure when I will get to fight again. I am training hard to win and get more opportunities.”

Do you have something to prove in this fight?

“Yes! I am coming in as the challenger, and most people look at you as finished once you have one loss in boxing, let alone two losses. I know that I have to perform well and make a statement.”

What are your thoughts on Dinong as a fighter?

“I think he is really fast and well-coached, but a bit unexperienced. I think I can beat him by being elusive and fighting my fight. I think this is the hardest fight of my career and that he is a tough test.”

What type of fight can the fans expect?

“The fans can expect quality boxing, but I am going to look to mix it up, and exchange with him as well. I am hoping to show all aspects of my game and have been watching a lot of Marvin Hagler in the lead-up to this fight who had many different styles.”

Give us your thoughts on fighting on 3-2-1 Boxing PPV?

“It is a big honor to be featured on Thompson Boxing’s PPV. They only have three bouts, and each one features good fights, and I feel very lucky and honored to be amongst the list of fighters they deemed to perform on this card. I think I will still steal the show at the end of the night.”

The PPV broadcast, airing live on the Thompson Boxing Promotions website (www.thompsonboxing.com), will start at 4:30 p.m. PT / 7:30 p.m. ET. and will take place at the Omega Products International Event Center in Corona, CA. 3.2.1 Boxing is priced at $6.50 (US Territories, Canada, EU, Asian countries), $3.50 (Latin America, Africa, Asian countries).