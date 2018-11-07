Branden Pizarro and Gadwin Rosa To Compete on November 16

Two members of the Hard Hitting Promotions stable will fight for NBA title belts on the non-televised undercard of a ShoBox: The New Generation event on Friday, November 16 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.





Junior welterweight Branden Pizarro will take on Jerome Rodriguez in an eight-round bout for the NBA Intercontinental title, while undefeated super featherweight Gadwin Rosa faces German Meraz in a six-round bout for the NBA Intercontinental title.

Those bouts will precede a ShoBox: The New Generation tripleheader live on SHOWTIME® (9:35 p.m. ET/PT) that will feature an all-Philly showdown between undefeated Jaron Ennis and veteran Raymond Serrano. In the televised co-feature, Hard Hitting Promotions’ Samuel Teah will face Kenneth Sims Jr. in a junior welterweight bout. Opening the telecast will be a super bantamweight matchup between Arnold Khegai and Jorge Diaz.

“The NBA belt is a great springboard title, and to have two of our young prospects fight for titles on this great card is terrific for them,” said Manny Rivera of Hard Hitting Promotions. “The NBA has a long history of champions which include Roy Jones and Hector Camacho, so we definitely think that this will be the first of many titles for Branden and Gadwin.”

Pizarro, of Philadelphia, has a record of 12-1 with six knockouts, and the 19-year-old keeps improving with each fight. Rodriguez (7-10-3, 2 KOs), of Allentown, Penn., is battle tested and has wins over two undefeated fighters, including world-ranked Avery Sparrow.

Rosa ,of Ocala, Fla., is 8-0 with seven knockouts. The unbeaten super featherweight will look to continue his knockout prowess as he fights the 113-fight veteran German Meraz, who has faced numerous top prospects and contenders. For Rosa, this fight will be a solid indicator of where the talented youngster stands as he climbs the 130-pound ladder.

In more non-televised action:

Kieran Hooks (3-1-1, 1 KO), of Philadelphia, will fight Gledwin Ortiz (5-2, 4 KOs), of Bronx, N.Y., in a welterweight bout.

Christian Tapia (6-0, 5 KOs). of Coamo, Puerto Rico, fights Darnell Pettis (3-12), of Cleveland, in a super featherweight contest.





Light heavyweight Benny Sinakin (1-0), of Philadelphia, will face Darren Gibbs (1-5, 1 KO), of Ferndale, Mich.

Also seeing action against opponents to be named will be super bantamweight Angel Pizarro, of Philadelphia, and light heavyweight David Stevens, of Reading, Penn., who will make his professional debut in a cruiserweight fight.

Tickets for the show, which is promoted by Victory Promotions in association with Hard Hitting Promotions, are priced $50, $75 and $125 and can be purchased at 2300arena.com and hardhittingpromotions.com.

THE RETURN OF CHRIS ALGIERI AT “ROCKIN’ FIGHTS” 33 NEARLY SOLD OUT THREE WEEKS AWAY FROM FIGHT NIGHT

There has been an overwhelming response to the return of boxing sensation and former WBO Junior Lightweight World Champion, CHRIS ALGIERI to the Paramount on NOVEMBER 30TH as he headlines “Rockin’ Fights” 33. Ticket demand to see the Huntington native has been tremendous. All of the top-priced tickets and all of the Sky Bar seats have already been sold out.

Only limited tickets remain. We are contacting you, because you are one of Star Boxing’s most loyal fans and ardent supporters and we greatly appreciate your patronage. We do not want you to be shut out from this top-tier event. If you want the opportunity to see this stellar night of boxing action please be sure to purchase your tickets today as there are only a handful of seats left.

Chris Algieri returns to The Paramount for the first time since 2014, when he defeated highly touted prospect Emmanuel Taylor by a unanimous decision. Algieri has dominated at his home venue, having fought eight times at The Paramount and having defeated the likes of world title challenger, Mike Arnaoutis, and then, highly regarded prospect, Jose Peralta. On November 30th, Algieri intends to pay homage to his strong hometown fanbase, earn his ninth consecutive victory at The Paramount, and make it a memorable homecoming. Be there to see the return of Chris Algieri, by purchasing your tickets HERE.

Algieri, who was developed at the famed Star Boxing venue, The Paramount, moved to the big stage and had a career defining, real life “Rocky” story unfold on HBO on June 14th, 2014 at the Barclay’s Center, in Brooklyn, against heavily favored and feared Ruslan Provodnikov (then 23-2 16 KO’s) for the WBO World Championship. After peeling himself off the canvas two times in the opening round, Algieri put on the fight of his life. With one eye virtually closed, the gutsy Algieri fought the rest of the fight in brilliant fashion dominating the defending champion Provodnikov to become the new WBO Super Lightweight World Champion*.

The win catapulted the local sensation to international fame. Algieri was awarded a mega-multi-million dollar fight with boxing legend and superstar, Manny Pacquaio. The Pacquiao-Algieri bout took place around the world in Macao, China and was telecast on HBO/Pay Per View. Subsequently, Algieri continued to take the most challenging bouts taking on world class fighters such as Errol Spence Jr and Amir Khan, after the Pacquiao fight.

Algieri decided a couple of months ago that he was ready to make a comeback and re-signed a promotional agreement with his long-time promoter Joe DeGuardia and Star Boxing. The two agreed it was time to return to the roots of Algieri’s career and give back to the loyal Long Island fans. Therefore, on November 30th, after a two-year layoff, Chris Algieri returns home to the place where it all began, The Paramount. Algieri will headline “Rockin’ Fights” 33 as he begins another march towards a World Championship fight.