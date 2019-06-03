Bradley Wilcox-Mohammed Abedeen Set for September 7

On Saturday, September 7, Three Lions Promotions proudly presents “Seven” at the Hamilton Convention Centre, marking the promotion’s seventh show in the Steel City, fittingly consisting of seven fights slated for 7:00 PM on the seventh day of the month. “Walk into any casino in North America and you’ll find slot machines awarding jackpots for three sevens,” said Managing Director of Three Lions Promotions, Daniel Otter. “That’s exactly what the fans are getting, a jackpot. The lions in action, along with two big title fights.” The main event will see local lightweight standout Bradley “The Truth” Wilcox (8-0-0, 4KOs) in a ten round championship clash against provincial rival Mohammad Abedeen (10-1-1, 3KOs) of North York.





Wilcox is fresh off a big win in Nova Scotia, where he earned a wide unanimous decision over the more experienced Guadalupe Acosta (13-4-0, 8KOs) of Mexico. “Acosta was a tough customer,” said Wilcox. “He never gave up and really pushed me for eight rounds. It was exactly the kind of fight I wanted to get ready for Abedeen. I learn something from every fight and come back stronger the next time. I’ll be the best version of myself come September 7, no doubt about it.”

Mohammed Abedeen is excited for this big all-Canadian test. “I’m looking forward to fighting a fellow Canadian like Wilcox. I’m glad both teams could make this happen.”

In the co-main event, Ryan “The Bruiser” Rozicki (10-0-0, 10KOs) defends his NABA Canadian Cruiserweight Championship against former Olympian, turned MMA and boxing standout Khetag Pliev (5-0-0, 2KOs) of Russia. “The guy is an amazing athlete, competing for Canada in the Olympics” said Rozicki. “I have nothing but respect for Pliev, but he’ll fall like the rest. I’m looking forward to the challenge and fighting in Hamilton again. It’s a lot like my hometown in Nova Scotia. In both places, you can tell they like a bit of grit in the ring. Feels like my home away from home.”





The undercard is rounded out by Hamiltonians Kevin Higson and Jessie Wilcox, as well as Niagara Falls prospect Marko Szalai and the pro debut of former Team Canada member Aaron Huggins.