Bradley Wilcox Gets New Opponent for September 7; Maximino Toala Replaces Abedeen in NABA Canada Clash

Three Lions Promotions (TLP) is pleased to announce that Hamilton’s Bradley Wilcox (8-0-0, 4KOs) will now face Maximino Toala (15-7-1, 6KOs) of Suchiapa, Mexico, for the vacant NABA Canadian lightweight championship on September 7 at the Hamilton Convention Centre. Mohammad Abedeen, Wilcox’s original opponent, was withdrawn due to injury. Toala is the only man to ever defeat Abedeen, adding another layer of intrigue to an already hotly anticipated evening of boxing. With the NABA Canadian title on the line, the winner of Wilcox-Toala will improve their ranking in the World Boxing Association, the oldest of boxing’s “big four” championships.





“We were very excited to have Bradley face another Canadian prospect but that fight will have to wait,” explained TLP Managing Director Daniel Otter. “It was only fitting that we go after Toala, who is no stranger to the Canadian lightweight scene and bested Abedeen earlier this year.”

An opponent change so close to fight night is never ideal, but Wilcox sees a silver lining. “Toala’s a tough guy. He battles hard from bell to bell and has shown he can upset the odds,” said Wilcox. “I’ll have to be the best version of myself on September 7. I was excited for Abedeen, but I’m even more excited for Toala. He beat Abedeen so I definitely have something to prove. There is no way that belt is leaving Canada.”

Toala is a well-tested fighter with an impressive, international resume. In addition to his victory over Abedeen, Toala stayed the distance with undefeated Canadians Helmand Alekozai of Mississauga and Golden Garcia of Montreal. He’s also shared the ring with top-ten prospect Devin “The Dream” Haney, coming up short in a bid for the WBC Youth World Championship.





Although some fighters avoid boxing abroad, Toala embraces the challenge. “I have come to Canada several times and feel very comfortable when I’m their,” explained Toala. “I feel that I’m at my best when coming is as the underdog.”

In the co-main event, Ryan “The Bruiser” Rozicki (10-0-0, 10KOs) defends his NABA Canadian Cruiserweight Championship against former Olympian, turned MMA and boxing standout Khetag Pliev (5-0-0, 2KOs) of Russia. The undercard is rounded out by Hamilton’s Jessie Wilcox (13-0-2, 8KOs) in a welterweight eight rounder against Abraham Juarez (14-3-0, 5KOs) of Mexico; the pro debuts of MMA standout Pat Pytlik and national amateur champ Carolyn Redmond; and the return of Niagara Falls welterweight prospect Marko Szalai (5-1-1, 3KOs).

Ryan Rozicki Returns to Sydney on October 19! Tickets on Sale Now!

On Saturday, October 19, undefeated WBC International Silver and NABA Canadian cruiserweight champion Ryan “The Bruiser” Rozicki (10-0-0, 10KOs) returns to the Centre 200 in Sydney, Nova Scotia, to defend the WBC laurels he won last May. Like the great Mickey MacIntyre of Glace Bay, who won the Canadian crown over a century ago, fans are embracing Rozicki as the “Pride of Cape Breton,” throwing their support behind the cruiserweight as he ascends the global rankings.

The event marks Three Lion Promotions'(TLP) second fight show in Sydney, following a raucous, jam-packed arena in May. “We have locked down an opponent for Ryan’s WBC title defense,” explained TLP Managing Director Daniel Otter. “He has a big fight against Khetag Pliev in Hamilton next month, which fans can watch live from coast to coast via social media, then we’ll announce his opponent for Cape Breton. It will be his toughest test to date.”

“I can also confirm that Kevin Higson will be back in action at Centre 200,” said Otter. “The crowd clearly enjoyed Kevin’s ring generalship in May, so he’s thrilled to fight in Cape Breton again.” Higson’s opponent will be announced in the coming weeks.

In addition to Rozicki and Higson, TLP is scouting talent throughout the Maritimes to round out the undercard. “I want local up-and-comers to get a chance to showcase their skills on our platform,” said Otter. “There’s clearly a huge demand for professional boxing in Cape Breton and the region’s fighters should benefit from that.”