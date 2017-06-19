BoxNation secures broadcast rights for Canelo-GGG

BoxNation has secured the exclusive UK Pay-per-view broadcast rights for the most eagerly-anticipated fight in generations between two-division World Champion Canelo Alvarez and IBF, WBA and WBC Middleweight World Champion Gennady “GGG” Golovkin.

The pair are set for a colossal clash on September 16th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, in a fight that has fans across the World captivated, and today began their international promotional tour at a major press conference at The Landmark London hotel.

Details of how UK fight fans can watch the biggest fight in boxing on BoxNation, the Channel of Champions, will be released in due course.





“I’ve never feared anyone, since I was 16, fighting as a professional,” said Canelo. “When I was born, fear was gone. I never got my share of fear. I’m very happy, and the rivalry will show my skills even more. I am thrilled to return to the T-Mobile Arena, and to give the fans the best fight that can be made in our sport today. We know how dangerous Golovkin is and I have a lot of respect for him, but we are looking for the knockout on September 16th.”

“I feel very excited; in September, it will be a different style big drama show,” said Golovkin. “I’m ready. This is a fight that the boxing World has demanded for a long time and I am happy we are finally facing each other. This is 100% the biggest challenge of my career. Good luck to Canelo in September.”

“Canelo versus Golovkin features two of the most explosive, heavy handed fighters in any division,” said Golden Boy Promotions Chairman and CEO Oscar De La Hoya. “Both fighters have the type of action-packed style that fans clamour for. This is a mega-fight that will attract fans from all around the World. Canelo fears no man and will prove it when he steps in the ring with Golovkin.”

“This is the result of many years of hard work for Gennady, travelling around the World fighting World Champions and top contenders to become an undefeated Unified Middleweight World Champion,” said Tom Loeffler of GGG Promotions. “Gennady’s reward, and the fans’ reward, will be battling in the biggest and best match-up in the sport of boxing. Gennady is ready for his date with destiny.”





“This is THE fight of 2017,” said BoxNation Chairman Frank Warren. “It is a privilege for me to sit here with these two brilliant fighters. This is no freak show; it is a real fight between two of the biggest punchers in the World. Both fighters are at the top of their game and for me it has become a fifty-fifty fight over the last few months. I think fans are going to be in for a massive treat on September 16th and it is a delight for us to be involved in this colossal event.”