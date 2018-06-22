BoxNation inks deal with DiBella Entertainment

BoxNation are delighted to announce an exclusive output deal to air the popular ‘Broadway Boxing’ series from DiBella Entertainment.





Promoter Lou DiBella helped create a rebirth for boxing in New York City with the popular two-hour series, which features up-and-coming fighters and promising contenders.

The multi-fight deal will give BoxNation subscribers the chance to watch some of the hottest talents from the across the pond as they battle to become the stars of tomorrow.

Celebrating its Fifteen Year Anniversary, the Broadway Boxing series returned on Thursday 21 June where Brooklyn’s Mikkel “Slikk Mikk” LesPierre took on Argentina’s teak-tough Gustavo David Vittori in a 10-round welterweight bout from the Melrose Ballroom in Queens.

This clash will be screened on ‘The Channel of Champions’ BoxNation on Friday 29 June, with all cards thereafter to be aired live and exclusive on the channel.





Also featuring on the bill to be shown next Friday will be former WBC lightweight world champion “Dynamite” Dejan Zlaticanin (23-1, 16 KOs), of Podgorica, Montenegro.

WBA World female super middleweight champion Alicia “The Empress” Napoleon (9-1, 5 KOs), of Lindenhurst, Long Island, NY, made her first start since winning her world title, in an eight-round bout.

Another Brooklyn native features with Jude “King Czar” Franklin (7-0, 6 KOs) competing in a six-round contest, with newly signed DiBella Entertainment heavyweight Bakhodir Jalolov (1-0, 1 KO) of Uzbekistan, featuring in a six-round clash.

Furthermore, making his professional debut in a four-round lightweight bout is another Uzbek in Elnur Abduraimov.





A standout amateur with a record of 195-20, the 23-year-old Abduraimov was a five-time national champion and a gold medalist at the 2015 World Championships.

Unbeaten female middleweight prospect Raquel Miller (5-0, 3 KOs), of San Francisco, CA, also made her DiBella Entertainment and New York debut in a six-round contest.

Speaking on this fight card promoter Lou DiBella, said: “I am a strong supporter of women’s boxing and this card will showcase two excellent women’s bouts. Coming off her world title victory and a subsequent PR campaign which included multiple television appearances, Long Island’s WBA world super middleweight champion Alicia Napoleon will return to the ring. San Francisco’s unbeaten Raquel Miller, a Golden Gloves champion who fought Claressa Shields in a hotly contested battle as an amateur, will make her DBE debut. Highly touted Uzbekistan Olympian Bakhodir Jalolov, a massive heavyweight that will be a future threat to the top contenders, will look for another impressive knockout, and his teammate Elnur Abduraimov, also an amateur standout, will make his pro debut. Former lightweight world champion Dejan Zlaticanin, the first Montenegrin to win a world title, continues on the road back to the top of the division. Brooklyn will be well represented with Mikkel LesPierre matched very tough in a welterweight main event, and the popular heavy-hitting Jude Franklin will bring out his legion of fans.”

Jim McMunn, BoxNation Managing Director, said: “We are delighted to agree a multi-fight deal with DiBella Entertainment to air the exciting and popular Broadway Boxing series. This series has featured some of the best young talents from the US and beyond over the years. BoxNation subscribers will now be the first to see the emergence of these talents as they do battle live and exclusive on the channel. This series kicks-off on BoxNation on Friday 29 June with a stacked card that features a host of top prospects.”

BoxNation is available on Sky/Freeview/Virgin/TalkTalk/EE/Apple TV/ online at watch.boxnation.com, via apps (iOS, Android, Amazon) and TV Player for just £12 a month. Buy now at boxnation.com.