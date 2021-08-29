Boxing Results: Tyler Tomlin, Mike Marshall, Steve Claggett, More

Last night in front of a sold out crowd at the Oak Grove Racing and Gaming Hotel, popular lightweight prospect, Tyler “Short Fuse” Tomlin (12-0, 8 KOs), of Cheatham County, TN, remained unbeaten with an inspiring knockout victory over veteran Ira “Mr. Showtime” Terry (27-17, 16 KOs). The card was promoted by Tri-Star Boxing.

In the early rounds, Tomlin had to make an adjustment to Terry’s speed and lateral movement, by mounting a body attack that slowed down the native Memphis, Tennessee. In the fifth round, Tomlin landed a right hook to the head, followed by a left to the temple, sending Terry to the canvas. The referee stopped the bout after Terry couldn’t continue.

Photo by Tri-Star Boxing

“Ira Terry showed a lot of heart in this fight and I had to figure him out before I stopped him,” said Tyler Tomlin, who is promoted by DiBella Entertainment. “His movement and speed were giving me problems in the first couple of rounds, but I made the adjustment, and got him out of there. My dad told me to start going to the body and that advise was the key to victory. He started to break down once I started pounding his body.”

“It’s unbelievable what Ty has been able to accomplish when it comes to selling tickets, as the venue of over a thousand people was completely sold out,” said Darryl Tomlin, who co-manages is son with Peter Fernandez, while taking on the role of coach and trainer. “Ira was coming off a nice win against an opponent with a good record, so we knew we were going to have to be on our game to come out on top. Ty showed he has what it takes to dig deep to win a fight.”

Tomlin, who is a massive ticket seller in his home state of Tennessee, was thrilled to be fighting at home in front of family and friends.

“Although the fight was in Kentucky, the venue is less then an hour from my hometown of Cheathem County,” Tomlin continued. “I wanted to put on a great show for my fans and I was able to do that with a knockout. The energy of the crowed as exhilarating and it motivated me during this fight. I’ll be talking with my promoter, Lou DiBella, about what’s next, and hopefully I’ll be back in the ring soon. I want to thank everyone who came out and supported me.”

Mike Marshall dominates Corral

New England Heavyweight Champion “Fly” Mike Marshall dominated Jose “Olympico” Corral from start to finish, headlining last night’s “The Come Up” professional card, presented by Granite Chin Promotions, at New England Sports Center, in Derry, New Hampshire.

An amateur card at night completed the day-night doubleheader, highlighted by three championship matches of the inaugural Granite Chin Invitational.

“This was a crucial set-up fight for Mike, who it appears will be fighting on the Fury-Wilder III card against,” Granite Chin president Chris Traietti said. “We hope to sign a contract next week. This was a big fight for Quintan Sumpter as well. We’ll find out next week, but all signs are pointing in the right direction. Despite this being a smaller Granite Chin show, implications were bigger, and Quinton may be fighting on Fury-Wilder III, too.

“The start to the Granite Chin Invitational wasn’t ideal, but we ended up with some good amateur boxers from New England. It takes time to build just like Granite Chin. I’m going to keep at it until I make this the marquee amateur tournament in New England.”

In a non-title fight, Marshall concentrated on a body attack early and often to wear down his tough Mexican opponent Corral (20-27, 12 KOs). The constantly learning Marshall, fighting out of Danbury, Connecticut, worked 10 invaluable rounds in terms of his relatively young boxing career, winning a shutout decision (100 X 3, Corral penalized 1 point for hitting behind the head)

In the co-featured event, welterweight Denzel “Double Impact” Whitley (6-0, 5 KOs) dazzled once again, methodically breaking down Dewayne Wisdom (7-59-2, 3 KOs), until the ending came by knockout via a single punch in round two.

In a battle of Springfield (MA) light heavyweights, Laurent Humes (2-0, 2 KOs) used stiff jabs and crisp counters to drop Jesus Cintron twice in the opening round, the final time with a body shot, for an impressive technical knockout win.

Light heavyweight Steve Sumpter (1-0, 1 KO), whose older brother Quinton fought one fight prior to his, flashed his skills from his southpaw stance, flooring Tahlik Taylor (3-19-1, 1 KO) twice in the opening round, the latter time ending the fight with a straight left to Taylor’s nose.

2020 New England Novice Golden Gloves champion Quinton Sumpter (1-0, 1 KO) turned in an auspicious pro debut, landing a strong right cross that knocked out heavyweight Gabriel Aguilar (0-1) in the first round.

In his professional debut, lanky middleweight Jamer Jones (1-0, 1KO) effectively used his decisive height and reach advantage, decking Carlos Galindo (1-18) three times in round one, and he closed the show in the second with a sweet left hook.

Undefeated heavyweight Dennis Nolan (3-0, 3 KOs) registered a one-punch knockout of Andre Nolan (0-2) late in the opening round.

Junior middleweight Carlos Castillo (3-0, 3 KOs) remained undefeated, landing one powerful right hand that left Jader Alves (0-12) leg-less and in trouble, when the referee waved-off the fight in the fourth round.

Cruiserweight Raphael Torres (1-0, 1 KO) won his pro debut against a game Scott “Scotty Bombs” Lampert (2-3, 2 KOs), stopping him with one-second remaining in the third round.

Promising middleweight prospect Josniel “TG” Castro (5-0, 3 KOs), fighting out of Baton Raton (F), floored Aquilano Brandao (0-7) four times en route to a first round technical knockout victory. Castro, who grew up in Lawrence (MA), dedicated the fight to his childhood friend, U.S. Marine Sgt. Johanny Rosario, who died in the recent Afghanistan bombing.

Light heavyweight Jeff Esposito (1-0) won a 4-round split decision against Hiram Aponte (0-1) in a battle of pro debut fighters.

Local fan favorite “El Gallo” Kevin Rodriguez (2-1, 1 KO) simply overwhelmed lightweight Brandon Ruffin (0-6), battering him to the canvas with a flurry of punches, and closing the show moments later with an overhand right midway through round one.

Two-time World cruiserweight title challenger Junior “Hurricane” Wright (18-4-1, 15 KOs) opened the afternoon segment of the doubleheader with a first-round technical knockout of Alfredo “Choncho” Trevino. Wright connected on a perfectly placed left hook to Trevino’s chin.

Steve Claggett Scores KO Wins In Mexico

Eye of the Tiger Management (EOTTM) presented another exciting edition of the Commando formula boxing gala in Cuernavaca, Mexico. This event, presented by La Queen, Mise-o-Jeu and Videotron, featured Steve Claggett’s long-awaited return to experienced boxer Noe Emmanuel Lopez. After a training camp with his new trainer Mike Moffa in Montreal, Claggett was in excellent physical condition for his duel against Lopez. The one nicknamed the “Dragon” has shown great improvements in defense in addition to having listened perfectly of the instructions of his corner men. Claggett still threw a lot of punches, but this time with more precision to achieve a victory by KO in the fourth round. As the co-main fight of the evening, Mehmet Nadir Unal wanted to be the first to one to ever knockout tough Jair Sena.

The ex-Olympian and new protégé of Marc Ramsay and Samuel Décarie managed to do what Lexson Mathieu, Wilfred Seyi and Simon-Pierre Adde were unable to do by claiming victory by technical knockout in the 3rd round. Additionally, Thomas Chabot also performed remarkably in front of a strong opponent in Jose Flores Herrera. Chabot therefore maintains his immaculate record in five outings with the professionals where each win has been obtained before the limit.

Additionally, Angel Perez also won, using many explosive combinations, by stopping the referee in front of Jesus Ricardo Lopez Perez. In a rematch that ended in a draw last December, Avery Martin-Duval was crowned victor by unanimous decision against Esteban Hernandez Arroyo in their 4-round duel. Another Mike Moffa protegé, Christopher Guerrero remains undefeated following a split decision against Jose Anastacio Gutierrez Bolanos. On the other hand, after eight months out of the ring, Luis Santana was back in action against an opponent in excellent physical condition and very experienced in Jose Walther Hernandez.

The Quebec boxer did not show any rust during his performance where he signed another win by unanimous decision of the judges. Angel Perez’s twin brother Antonio Perez added a second victory to his record, this time by unanimous decision, despite having a very good opponent technically and who possessed excellent punching force in Jose Aviles. Ontarian Mark Smither was unable to achieve the knockout against his opponent Roberto Gonzalez Robledo, but he still won all rounds on the judges’ cards to take the win home. Opening the curtain, multiple Canadian champion and top place in the world amateur ranks, Mary Spencer, made her professional debut against Neftali Escobar. Spencer wasted no time and finished the job in just 15 seconds. During the post-fight interview, the latter said that she could possibly drop down to 147 pounds and face all the champions in the near future.

Noel “The Holy Fire” Echevarria Wins World Championship

Kernersville resident and professional boxer, Noel “The Holy Fire” Echevarria, won, by unanimous decision, the vacant Universal Boxing Organization (UBO) World Lightweight Championship on August 14th at the Georgia World Congress Center in downtown Atlanta, Georgia. This victory brings Noel’s boxing record to an outstanding 19(12KO)-7(4KO)-0, securing him the 25th spot in the United States lightweight ranking and the top 130 of lightweights in the world.

This was Noel’s first 12 round fight and first fight for a world title championship. His opponent, Rodrigo Guerrero from Mexico City, Mexico, was a former world champion in the super fly weight division. Noel qualified for this world title championship fight after winning his last fight on June 5, 2021 in Jonesboro, Georgia, where he earned the vacant Universal Boxing Organization (UBO) International Lightweight Championship and successfully defending his American Boxing Federation (ABF) USA Lightweight Championship against opponent, Rafael Reyes.

Noel, 30 years old, has been a resident of the Triad area since he was a teenager. Born in Guayama, Puerto Rico, Noel’s family migrated to York, Pennsylvania where Noel spent most of his youth involved with gangs until his family uprooted again and moved to Winston Salem. Despite the move, Noel struggled with staying out of trouble, bouncing from school to school, until he dropped out of high school and ultimately ended up homeless. His combative nature earned the recognition of a friend’s mom who suggested he try boxing to put his talents to good use.

As an amateur boxer, Noel won the Junior Olympics in 2010, and in 2011, he made his professional boxing debut at the Benton Convention Center in Winston Salem. When his record was undefeated at 11-0, Noel succumbed to the influence of drugs and lost six highly publicized bouts in New York, California and Philadelphia, including two bouts against world champions, Tevin Farmer and Oscar Valdez. By 2016, Noel had lost everything, including boxing, and was living on the streets of Winston Salem, often sleeping under bridges or in a tent. “I used to sleep in my car in the Walmart parking lot in Winston then drive to my mom’s house to shower then go to work,” Noel explains. Noel believes it is through God’s Grace that he lived through those trying years, and by 2018 he was sober and back in the ring training. On June 30, 2018, Noel earned his first title, the UNBC America’s Lightweight Championship in Greensboro. He earned his second title a year later, also in Greensboro, the UNBC America’s Super Lightweight Championship. “It was a lot of hard work to prove myself, to prove that I was changed,” Noel says. “I am still working very hard for this second chance.”

In between these victories, Noel’s personal life vastly improved with his marriage to personal trainer, Alaina Echevarria. Noel graduated high school at 28 years old in 2019 and is currently studying business and entrepreneurship at Forsyth Technical Community College. He finds peace in driving his children to school every morning and watching them play in the cul-de-sac outside of their home. It is his family and the local community that Noel hopes his boxing success will benefit. “I hope to open some businesses in Kernersville and start a foundation to help troubled youth,” Noel explains. “If someone mentored me when I was younger, it would have made such a difference in my life. I’d like to make that difference.”

Winning the UBO World Lightweight Championship title is certainly a step in the right direction to making this goal a reality.

Noel is currently sponsored by High Point’s Un-Knot You Massage & Physical Therapy, Kernersville businesses: Just 4 You Meal Plans and Ideally Essential, and Raleigh businesses: Jawbreaker Boxing Gym and Superior Remodeling LLC. Additional sponsorship opportunities are available.