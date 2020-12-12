Boxing Results: Santiago Dominguez improves to 24-0

The final RJJ Boxing event of 2020 was held last night, presented by Roy Jones, Jr. Boxing Promotions and De La O Promotions, at Marinaterra Hotel & Spa Event Center in San Carlos, Sonora, Mexico.

World Boxing Council (WBC) No. 13 rated welterweight Santiago “Somer” Dominguez (24-0, 18 KOs), improved to 24-0 (18 KOs) with a hard fought 10-round split decision victory over a tough Ricardo “Riky” Lara (22-9, 10 KOs) in the main event.

The final 2020 installment of RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS was streamed live and exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS®, the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports. To sign-up for UFC FIGHT PASS, please visit www.ufcfightpass.com.

The 29-year-old Santiago, Mexico’s No. 1 rated welterweight, was extended the full distance for only the sixth time during his pro career. The reigning North American Boxing Federation (NABF) champion fought four times in 2020, including three during the pandemic.

In the co-featured event, Luis “Koreano” Torres (10-0, 7 KOs) destroyed Juan Marcos “Mudo” Rodriguez Ortiz (9-3, 7 KOs), brutally knocking him out in the third round. Torres holds the WBC Youth Silver lightweight title.

Three Cuban prospects living in Guatemala all remained undefeated with impressive performances: heavyweight Geovany “La Bestia” Bruzon (5-0, 5 KOs) starched Hugo “Tremendo” Lomeli (21-16-1, 15 KOs) midway through the opening round, super welterweight Yoelvis “La Joya” Gomez (3-0, 3 KOs) stopped David “El Nene” Rangel (13-8, 9 KOs) in round three, and featherweight Jailer Lopez (4-0, 2 KOs) defeated previously undefeated Armando Ramirez (3-1) by way of a unanimous 4-round decision.

Complete results below:

MAIN EVENT – WELTERWEIGHTS

Santiago Dominguez (24-0, 18 KOs), Obregón, Sonora, México

WDEC10 (96-95, 96-95, 94-96)

Ricardo Lara (22-8, 10 KOs), El Grullo, Jalisco, México

CO-FEATURE – LIGHTWEIGHTS

Luis Torres (10-0, 7 KOs), Obregón, Sonora, México

WKO3 (1:48)

Juan Marcos Rodriguez Ortiz (9-3, 7 KOs), Culiacán, Sinaloa, México

HEAVYWEIGHTS

Geovany Bruzon (5-0, 5 KOs), Holguin, Cuba by way of Guatemala

WTKO1 (1:55)

Hugo Lomeli (21-16-1, 15 KOs), Guadalajara, Jalisco, México

SUPER WELTERWEIGHTS

Yoelvis Gomez (3-0, 2 KOs), Havana, Cuba by way of Guatemala

WTKO3 (0:31)

David Rangel (13-8, 9 KOs), El Marques, Querétaro, Chiapas, México

FEATHERWEIGHTS

Jailer Lopez (4-0, 2 KOs), Cienfuegos, Cuba by way of Guatemala

WDEC4 (39-36, 39-36, 38-37)

Armando Ramírez (3-1, 0 KOs), El Grullo, Jalisco, México

Mayala Defeats Lando In WBF Title-Defense

Postponed from its original date of November 27, World Boxing Federation (WBF) All Africa Welterweight Champion Antonio Mayala successfully defended his title on Friday night, December 11, defeating fellow South Africa-based Angolan Henriques Lando in Cape Town.

In a very entertaining fight at the Vibrant Sports Studio, with action almost non-stop, Mayala was a little bit sharper and more active, as he landed the cleaner punches and won most rounds, despite all being highly competitive.

After ten rounds of boxing there was no doubt that Mayala was the winner, with judges Elroy Marshall, Fred Van der Ross and Simphiwe Gceba all scoring the fight in his favour: 98-91, 99-90 and 97-92. Referee was Clifford Mbelu, and WBF Supervisor Mickey Klass.

Mayala improved his professional record to 13-3-1 (6), while Lando drops to 7-2 (6). The fight was promoted by Brice Boxing Promotions, headed by Jackie Brice.



