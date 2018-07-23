Results: Michael Dutchover Delivers Emphatic One Punch Knockout Friday Night

Junior lightweight Michael Dutchover (10-0, 7 KOs), appearing in his first main event since turning professional nearly two years ago, captivated a sold-out crowd with an electrifying one-punch knockout of Sergio Ramirez (4-3, 4 KOs) Friday night from the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, Calif.





The close out punch, a right hand on Ramirez’s chin, occurred at the :43 mark of the second.

“I timed it just right,” said the 20-year-old Dutchover. “He came at me with a lazy punch and I just unloaded that right hand and he dropped like a fly.”

Dutchover barely broke a sweat in his tenth career win. The Texas native, who conducts his training camps in Los Angeles with trainer and manager Danny Zamora, made his 8-round debut, but clearly didn’t need the rounds to score what is likely his most emphatic win to date.





“You go into every fight expecting a tough challenge,” Dutchover said. “I was ready to go the full eight rounds, but I’m glad I was able to end it early and give the fans something to talk about.”

In the “Path to Glory” co-feature, Mario Hernandez (7-0, 3 KOs) of Santa Ana, Calif. remained undefeated with a solid unanimous decision win over the previously unbeaten Jonah Flores (5-1) of Riverside, Calif.

Hernandez and Flores locked horns from the start, with Hernandez getting the better of Flores in virtually every round. The fight, which was largely contested on the inside, showcased Hernandez’s tight punching ability. He landed the better combinations and showed a better defensive effort than his counterpart. Scores: 60-53, 60-54, 58-55.





Talented lightweight Ruben Torres (6-0, 5 KOs) of Los Angeles went the distance for the first time in his career, outpointing Bogar Padilla (1-2) of Mexico. The taller Torres – he stands nearly six feet – found success going to the body. He stopped the hard charging Padilla with steady jabs and consistent body work.

Padilla didn’t do himself any favors by failing to keep his mouth guard where it belonged. Four times it fell to the canvas throughout the 4-round fight. On the third time, which occurred in the final round, referee Rudy Barragan deducted a point. Scores: 40-35 all around.

Bantamweight Mikey Alcantara (6-0, 1 KO) of Los Angeles kept his perfect record intact by out boxing Mexico’s Francisco Lapizco (8-7, 2 KOs) through four rounds. Alcantara combated Lapizco’s over aggressiveness with counter left hooks and right uppercuts.

Alcantara is not a heavy puncher, but Lapizco’s limited defensive ability did him in. Too often he left his guard wide open, and Alcantara pounced on those openings. Scores: 40-36, 39-37 twice.

A pair of heavyweights, each making their professional debut, kicked off the “Path to Glory” show. Jason Soto (1-0, 1 KO) of Bakersfield, Calif. knocked out Samuel Perez (0-1) of Fresno, Calif. in the second round.

Both sluggers threw haymakers from the start, much to the delight of the crowd. Soto, however, landed the cleaner shots and badly hurt Perez in the second round, so much so that referee Jerry Cantu waived off the fight at the 2:15 mark.

