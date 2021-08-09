Boxing Results: Brandon Chambers, Kendrick Ball Jr., Joahnys Argilagos

Brandon Chambers (photo by Daniel Cork) remained undefeated as he stopped Donald Stewart in round two of a featherweight that headlined a Jeter Promotions card on Saturday night in front of a near capacity crowd at 2300 Arena.

This was the third consecutive thrilling show that was staged in front of a huge crowd by the Maryland based Jeter Promotions at the 2300 Arena. The fight’s had the crowd on their feet throughout the evening.

Chambers battered Stewart all over the ring, and showed he was the class of the fight over the six-minute bout. Stewart’s corner bowed their man out of the fight following the completion of round two.

Chambers of Gwynn Oak, MD is 5-0-1 with three knockouts. Stewart of Saint Charles, MO is 2-5.

﻿

Thyler Williams scored a 2nd round stoppage over Jordan Morales in the junior welterweight bout.

In round two, Williams dropped Morales with a left hook to the body. It was another left hook to the body that dropped Morales for a 2nd time. Williams then landed a huge flurry that finished the night off at 2:02.

Williams of Philadelphia is 5-0 with four knockouts. Morales of Sunbury, PA is 4-9.

AJ Williams won a unanimous decision over Ricardo Becerill in a super middleweight fight.

Williams, 166 lbs of Cockeysville, MD won by scores of 39-36 and 38-37 twice and is now 4-1. Vecerill, 165 lbs of Brooklyn, NY is 2-8-1.

Victor Williams made it two consecutive knockouts to start his career as he stopped Jeff Bozier Jr. in round three of their junior middleweight bout.

In round three, Williams hurt Bozier with a right hand. Bozier stumbled across the ring and another right hand put him down and the fight was stopped at 1:51 of round three.

Williams is now 2-0 with two knockouts. Bozier was making his pro debut.

John Leonardo won a four-round unanimous decision over Jalen Woodmore in a featherweight bout.

Leonardo, 125.9 lbs of Englishtown, NJ won by scores of 40-36 on all cards and is now 3-0-1. Woodmore, 119.7 lbs of Brooklyn was making his pro debut.

Naheem Parker won a four-round unanimous decision over Joshua Zimmerman in a junior welterweight contest.

Parker, 138.8 lbs of Camden, NJ won by scores of 40-36 on all cards and is now 3-0. Zimmerman, 138.2 lbs of Brooklyn, NY is 0-3.

Jaqeem Hutcherson won a four-round unanimous decision over Elie Charles in a super bantamweight fight.

Hutcherson, 122.1 lbs of Forrestville, MD won by scores of 39-37 on all cards, and is now 2-0. Charles, 122.5 lbs of Brooklyn, NY is 0-2.

Matthew Castro made a successful pro debut by stopping McArio DelCastillo in the fourth round of their junior middleweight bout.

Castro could nit miss with his right hand, but DelCastillo took the shots well. In round four, Castro landed a solid barrage of punches that forced referee Eric Dali to stop the bout at 38 seconds.

Castro, 150.3 lbs of Brooklyn is 1-0 with one knockout. DelCastillo, 153.4 lbs of Salam, VA is 0-5.

Evan Harker stopped debuting Alvin Scott in the opening round of their welterweight bout.

Harker landed a couple of decent punches, and Scott looked hurt and the fight was stopped at 1:44.

Harker, 147 lbs of Baltimore, MD is 1-1 with one knockout. Scott, 154.7 lbs of Baltimore is 0-1.

Steve Moore stopped Antonio Allen in round four of their welterweight bout.

In round four, Moore was credited with a knockdown after landing a heavy barrage of punches on the ropes. Seconds later, it was a hard right that forced referee Eric Dali to stop the bout at 1:27.

Moore, 143.8 lbs of Orange, NJ is 5-8 with four knockouts. Allen, 146.1 lbs of Philadelphia is 1-13-1.

Jeter Promotions returns to Live Casino in Hanover, Maryland on Saturday, October 23rd.

Kendrick Ball Jr. defends WBC title

Highlighted by a knockdown in the eighth and final round, reigning WBC USNBC Silver Super Middleweight Champion Kendrick Ball Jr. (17-1-2, 11 KOs) of Worcester, MA, defended his title for the first time with a unanimous decision win Saturday over challenger Tyi Edmonds (14-4) of Meridian, MS, at MGM Springfield.

The Ball-Edmonds title bout headlined an exciting seven-fight card promoted by CES Boxing, the second of back-to-back events over the weekend. Ball won 79-71, 80-70, 76-74 for his eighth consecutive victory and first since winning the title in April.

In the six-round co-main event, Ontario’s Josh Wagner (8-0) won convincingly over New Haven’s Jeffrey Torres (7-1), earning a 59-55 unanimous decision on all three scorecards in the highly-touted battle of unbeaten welterweights.

The night was also a success for all three Springfield fighters. Featherweight Josh Orta improved his record to 7-0 and earned his third career stoppage by defeating Esteban Aquino (12-9) of the Bronx. Orta dominated the first two rounds and referee Leo Gerstel stopped it at the end of the second with Aquino unable to fight back.

Making his professional debut, featherweight Isaiah Cruz (1-0) won all four rounds over Ohio’s Eddie Hines (1-4-1) for a 40-36 unanimous decision on all three scorecards and fellow Springfield native Jalen Renaud (6-0, 2 KOs) came out strong against Hartford super welterweight Joe Wilson Jr. (3-5), scoring knockdowns in the third and fourth round before referee Chris Burke to wave it off 58 seconds into the fourth.

In an entertaining, back-and-forth battle, Manchester, CT, super welterweight Jose Rivera (9-4-1) grabbed the split decision win over Boston’s Mitch Louis Charles (6-3-2), 58-56, 58-56, 55-59. Judges Jackie Morrell and Lucy Miller scored it in favor of Rivera while Gary Litchfield had it for Charles. Also on the undercard, Lynn, MA, welterweight Khiry Todd (11-1, 9 KOs) made quick work of Arizona’s Isias Cardona Gonzales (26-22) with a body shot at the 1:16 mark of the opening round.

Joahnys Argilagos Scores Crushing First Round KO at The Armory

Last night, 2016 Cuban Olympian, Joahnys Argilagos (8-0, 4 KOs), scored a sensational knockout against late sup Luis Javier Valdes (7-10, 1 KO) at The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The scheduled 6-round bout was showcased on the Premier Boxing Champions “Stanionis vs Collazo” undercard.

With less than a min into round one, Argilagos landed a vicious over hand right-left hook to the body combination, sending Valdez to the canvas in which he didn’t recover. Argilagos set up the devastating combo by jabbing to the body while applying pressure.

“I didn’t know what to expect going into this fight being that Valdez was a late replacement,” said Argilagos, who is trained by Pedro Roque. “All I knew is that I had confidence in myself because of the great training camp I had, and that I wanted to make a statement. I was aggressive and got the early knockout. I’m hoping to get right back in the ring, hopefully in September.”

“It was an incredible performance by Argilagos, who I believe will be a world champion by the end of 2022,” stated manager Jesse Rodriguez. “The goal is to get him a fight sometime next month. I’m very grateful to my friends at Warriors Boxing and the PBC for giving us this opportunity. Argilagos is a fighter that everyone will be talking about because of his explosive punching power and electrifying style.”