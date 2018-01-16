Boxing Promotion Campaigns For Hall Of Fame Induction

When Boston Boxing Promotions comes to the Castleton Banquet and Conference Center in Windham on Saturday January 27th, former welterweight champion of the world “The Fleet Street Fury” Tony DeMarco will be a special guest in attendance signing copies of his autobiography Nardo: Memoirs of a Boxing Champion.

While DeMarco will be on hand to sign autographs and take pictures with fans, this night will also mark the beginning of Boston Boxing Promotions’ official campaign to get the International Boxing Hall of Fame to finally induct Demarco.





DeMarco, who turned 86 over the weekend, finished his career with a record of 58-12-1, with 33 KO’s. He won the world welterweight title from New Jersey’s Johnny Saxton in 1955 before losing it later in the year to Hall of Famer Carmen Basilio.

Hall of Fame boxing matchmaker & promoter J. Russell Peltz recently pointed out online that from 1955 through 1958 DeMarco fought a stretch of 16 fights in a row against fighters who were either world champions, world title challengers or top-ten contenders. This was during a time without splintered titles and less weight divisions within the sport.

The late, great, Hall of Fame sportswriter and boxing historian Bert Randolph Sugar felt that DeMarco’s Hall of Fame induction was long overdue as did Carmen Basilio, The Hall of Famer who won the title from DeMarco in 1955 and would fight him again in a rematch later that year that was dubbed Ring Magazine’s “Fight of the Year.”

Boston Boxing Promotions feels strongly that DeMarco is deserving of the honor of being a member of the International Boxing Hall of Fame. He fought the best of the best without ducking anyone in a time when boxing’s best was a murderers row of potential opponents that many modern fighters would try to circumvent due to politics and economics.

We urge our fans to post across all forms of social media #TonyDeMarcoHOF beginning on Saturday January 27th particularly @BoxingHall on Twitter and by tagging @InternationalBoxingHallofFame on Facebook. It is time Hall of Fame officials and voters strongly consider the overdue induction of Boston’s Tony DeMarco.





The January 27 boxing event in Windham, NH will be presented by Boston Boxing Promotions. Ringside tickets are $60 and general admission tickets are $40 and are on sale now at www.BoxingNH.com. Fans are urged to purchase tickets early due to limited availability. Additional bouts to be announced in the weeks to come.

