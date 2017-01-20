Boxing hero Michael Grant returns to the ring under Steve Goodwin

Heroic boxer Michael Grant plans to return to the ring in April 2017 after signing a three year deal with the ever expanding Goodwin team.

Grant was a decorated amateur winning the ABA title before turning professional losing only 4 of 19 contests. He is the only man ever to drop Terry Flanagan and last fought in January 2014 when he brought to an end the undefeated record of Billy Morgan.





33 year old Grant was stabbed in an horrific attack in a park in Hackney in 2016 and it looked like his career could be over. He has made an amazing recovery and is now ready to get back in the mix but this time commit 100%.

“The injury made me reflect on my life and boxing. I could never forgive myself if I did not give it one go 100% and working with Steve Goodwin will ensure that I have the best backing behind me.”

Grant who freely admits not taking the professional game fully seriously and taking fights at short notice is determined to give boxing one last go but this time do it properly.

He will be trained by Barry Smith at West Ham and managed by Steve Goodwin who will be looking to add Grant to the roster of champions in his stable.

Ayyad Takes On Former Champ For WBF International Honors

25-year-old Frenchman Mohamed Ayyad will step up his competition on Saturday February 4, when he takes on Mikheil Avakyan from Georgia for the vacant World Boxing Federation (WBF) International Light Welterweight title at the Palais des Sports U Palatinu in Ajaccio, France.

For “Momo” Ayyad, a pro since January 2013, this will be his first championship fight after compiling a 16-1-1 (10) record. In comparison, Avakyan (25) is amazingly a veteran of sixty-nine pro bouts (38-27-4, with 21 stoppages) after entering the paid ranks in 2009.

In 2014 Avakyan lost a split decision to Chris Goodwin in England for the WBF World Welterweight title, and in September of last year he traveled to Slovenia where he defeated another Frenchman, the only man to beat Ayyad so far, Jean Moraiti, for the WBF International Light Welterweight crown.

He was stripped of the title when he lost a fight for a WBC regional belt the following November, so it will be a chance for him to regain what he never lost in the ring. He has since returned with a victory on home soil in Tbilisi, setting up another trip abroad.

Since losing a decision to Jean Moraiti, who is now the WBF International Lightweight champion, Ayyad is undefeated in his last eight appearances. His maiden title-opportunity is the headliner of a show promoted by Piere Paoli and the Boxing Club Ajjacchien.