Boxing legends talk Spence vs. Garcia fight

Boxing Legends and Top Pundits Weigh In on The Errol Spence, Jr. and Mikey Garcia Welterweight Championship Showdown That Headlines a PBC on FOX Sports

Pay-Per-View Event on Saturday, March 16

From AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas





When you have boxers like Errol Spence, Jr. and Mikey Garcia, two undefeated world champions, both ranked in the top five among the best pound-for-pound boxers in the world and vying for supremacy in the hottest division in boxing, a debate about who wins is bound to break out.

Spence (24-0, 21 KOs) is a power-punching welterweight who has stopped his last 11 opponents heading into this intriguing matchup against the brilliant tactician that Garcia has established himself as. Spence is no stranger to big stadium events as he won the IBF title by traveling to England to take on then-champion Kell Brook at Bramhall Lane soccer stadium on May 27, 2017. In front of a raucous crowd of over 27,000 loyal Brook supporters, the 28-year-old Spence stopped Brook in round 11 to wrest away the title.

Garcia (39-0, 30 KOs) is striving to put together a legendary career and is aggressively pursuing that goal. He has won world championships at featherweight, junior lightweight, lightweight and junior welterweight. He now eyes a welterweight title against the consensus class of the division in Spence. Fighting out of Moreno Valley, California, the 31-year-old Garcia unified the IBF and WBC Lightweight World Championships in his last bout by scoring unanimous decision victory over Robert Easter, Jr. on July 28.





With fight week here, luminaries such as Roberto Duran are heading to Dallas to be a part of the action. As the clock begins to tick down to fight night, the debate is heating up as legends like Sugar Ray Leonard and George Foreman, plus prominent boxing fans such as Chad Johnson and Rosie Perez are weighing in. Here are just a few opinions in video, tweet and quote form:

TOMMY HEARNS

“It’s going to be a really good fight. Spence has good boxing skills and will present a big problem for Mikey.

But Mikey is also very good and if he uses what he has to his advantage, I predict he’ll take Spence the distance. I’m going with Spence by decision.”

George Foreman:

“Mikey Garcia is seeking Greatness; he has fought in the area; and his skills are fine. Everyone saying Spence Win, But no one is say how; just his size and strength. That don’t cut it in Boxing ( I beat Frazier, Ali beat me, How?).”

Manny Pacquiao:

“Not everyone can move up two weight classes and win a world title. It will be interesting to see if @MikeyGarcia can pull it off against @ErrolSpenceJr next week. I’ll be watching! @PBC @FOXSports #SpenceGarcia.”

Others have posted videos with their predictions. Here is a link to picks from Metta World Peace, Deontay Wilder, Leo Santa Cruz, Shane Mosley and more:

Now it’s time for you to jump into the hottest debate in sports this week (use the hashtag #SpenceGarciaWhoUGot on Twitter). Pick a winner and we’ll release the results at the end of the week.