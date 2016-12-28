Victory Boxing Kicks of Three Fight Philly Series with Super Brawl on 1/28

Victory Boxing Promotions kicks off 2017 with “Super Brawl,” a ten-bout card featuring world class talent from Philadelphia and beyond, Saturday, January 28th at 2300 Arena in South Philly.





Jaron Ennis (8-0, 7KO) will showcase his talents at welterweight in his ninth fight since his professional debut in April of last year. Ennis, who took home his second Briscoe Award earlier this year for his outstanding amateur career, delivered a phenomenal performance in his sixth round stoppage of Marucs Beckford (3-5-3, 1KO) earlier this month. The Ennis family has deep roots in the Philadelphia boxing scene. The 19-year-old is trained by his father and former professional boxer, Derrick “Bozy” Ennis, and is the younger brother of Derrick “Pooh” Ennis and Farah Ennis, who were themselves accomplished professional boxers.

Another Philadelphia favorite, super bantamweight Manny “Major Pain” Folly (8-0, 6KO), continues his quest to remain undefeated, while setting an example for the kids in his community. The Philadelphia Police Officer splits his time between training for boxing and protecting his community and fellow Philadelphia residents. He turned heads in his last fight, a first round knockout win over Hungarian Tibor Nadori (9-7-1, 4KO) in November.

Philadelphia super lightweight Joshua “Hands of Stone” Jones (3-0-1, 2KO) returns in his first fight since winning a wide unanimous decision over South Carolina’s Corey Edwards (2-2, 1KO) at Victory Boxing’s November card at 2300 Arena.

Elite talent, and incredibly hard-hitting Canadian prospect Adam Daranyi (9-0, 9KO), looks to continue his perfect run in a six round bout at super welterweight. Mexican super lightweight Carlos Sanchez, who racked up an 11-0 record in 11 months in 2016, makes his first appearance in the City of Brotherly Love. UK talent Donovan Cameron (4-0, 4KO) also steps into the ring on January 28th in a super welterweight bout.

Amateur standouts Brandun Lee and Christian Camarena both make their highly-anticipated professional debuts on the card as well.

The card is the first of three events on the books for Victory Boxing Promotions in Philadelphia in the first half of 2017. In addition to January 28th, the promotion has scheduled events on March 31st and June 17th at 2300 Arena.

“We’re very excited about bringing some of the top Victory Boxing Promotions fighters to the 2300 Arena on January 28th, and again in March and June,” said Victory Boxing Promotions’ Owner & Promoter Chris Middendorf. “The community’s response there has been so positive, and we’re looking forward continuing to showcase these world class Philadelphia fighters in their hometown.”

Tickets for Super Brawl begin at $40, and are now on sale at victoryboxingpromotions.com. Doors open at 6:00 p.m., and first bell is at 7:00 p.m. For more information visit victoryboxingpromotions.com.