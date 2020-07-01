Latino leaders denounce efforts of the City of Jurupa Valley to close down two boxing gyms amid the pandemic

On Thursday evening of July 2, Latino leaders and community advocates will rally outside of the Jurupa Valley City Hall to demand that the City keep open two boxing gyms, the Jurupa Valley Boxing Club in Rubidoux and Capital Punishment Boxing in Mira Loma.

Community leaders are disturbed by the City’s efforts to shut down these boxing gyms and by a proposal to create a homeless shelter out of the building that currently houses the Jurupa Valley Boxing Club. A group comprised of concerned community members calling itself the Coalition to Save Jurupa Valley Boxing is calling on the City Council and all local and county officials to invest in and keep the boxing gyms running at the service of the community.

With nearly 70% of Jurupa Valley residents being Latino, a large portion of working-class youth reap the benefits from two boxing programs in the communities of Rubidoux and Mira Loma. The sport of boxing has served as a positive outlet and provided role models for young people and it has become a source of pride for many Jurupa Valley residents. The Jurupa Valley Boxing Club, for instance, focuses on training many children, including rising 9-year-old boxing star Nadia “La Panterita” Diaz and a team of girl boxers that have made an impact on the boxing world.

World class fighters and trainers including boxing hall of fame member Armando Muñiz , Henry Ramirez, and Willy Silva and champions such as Chris Areolla, Mauricio Herrera, Sindy Amador, Josecito Lopez, Carlos Bojorquez and many more have trained in Jurupa Valley at one point in their careers. World famous fighters, including current heavy weight campion Tyson Fury, Mikey Garcia, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, and others have trained and sparred in Jurupa Valley gyms in preparation for major fights.

Boxing programs disproportionately impact Mexican and Latino youth, as well as other working-class communities. For many in these working-class communities, boxing has been an avenue to find purpose, discipline and community amid a city that is known for its warehouse developments, smog, a toxic dump, and environmental degradation. Community members call on the city to keep both gyms open.

WHAT: Rally & Protest Highlighting the importance of boxing in the Latino and working-class communities of Jurupa Valley CA

WHEN: Thursday July 2, 2020 @ 6:30 pm

WHERE: Jurupa Valley City Hall, 8920 Limonite Ave, Jurupa Valley, CA 92509

WHO: Follow us on FB and IG, @CoalitiontoSaveJurupaValleyBoxing