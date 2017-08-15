Boxing champion Boyd Melson launched campaign for congress in New York’s 11th district

Today, Boyd Melson, former WBC USNBC champion, 2008 Olympic alternate, and Captain in the U.S. Army Reserve, publicly launched his campaign for Congress against Republican Dan Donovan. The campaign released a video to mark the announcement which highlights Melson’s dedication to helping others through his service to our country, his passion and commitment to finding a cure for spinal cord injuries, and the personal struggle and vow he made to help those struggling with drug addiction.

Melson’s deep passion for helping others motivated his stalwart advocacy and support for spinal cord research. He donated all of his professional boxing winnings and worked to raise a combined total of nearly $400,000 to fund research to cure spinal cord injuries. Melson has continued to support the non- profit he co-founded “TEAM FIGHT TO WALK” and has also taken on a new challenge-raising awareness about opiate and opioid addiction. He has donated earnings from fights to a non-profit which aims to defeat drug addictions among young adults and he conducts a weekly free boxing clinic on Staten Island for any resident in the borough who is battling a drug addiction.

“I’ve spent my entire life fighting-for people I love, for causes I believe in, and for this country,” said Melson. “I want to represent those who live on Staten Island and in South Brooklyn because I can be their Champion and make sure their voices, needs, and concerns are heard throughout the halls of Congress.”





Melson, who is mixed with Louisiana Creole and Jewish, is a native New Yorker who spent most of his childhood in South Brooklyn and Staten Island. After graduating from High School, he earned an appointment at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, following in the footsteps of his family to serve his country. While at West Point, Melson was quickly recognized as a skilled pugilist and racked up many achievements, including his winning of the National Collegiate Boxing Association National Championship.

“The struggle that so many people here in New York, in this district, and all over the country are facing every day is tragic,” said Melson. I understand the challenges and barriers individuals with a drug addiction face and I want to do everything I can to help them. Ramping up law enforcement part of the solution, but by itself, is not the solution. We need to tackle this issue by helping people and giving them the resources they need to get healthy.”

Melson filed paperwork to run for Congress in April. For four weeks spanning from May to June following Melson’s filing, he was away on Active Duty orders serving at Fort Huachuca in Arizona. His campaign raised more than $50,000 in the second quarter of the year.

For more information on the campaign, please visit : www.boydmelson.com