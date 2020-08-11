Boxeo Telemundo this Friday

After careful safety planning with health and local government officials All Star Boxing, Inc returns this Friday, LIVE from the Osceola Heritage Park with their popular and top ratings on Hispanic TV, Boxeo Telemundo. All-Star has partnered with *NYC Laboratories to ensure that all Covid-19 protocols are met.

This Friday, Ricardo “Hindu” Espinoza (24-3 21 K.O.’s) 22, wants to jump back into title contention after a busy eight-month run in 2018-2019. In the rankings, Espinoza positioned himself late Augusts by knocking out fringe contender Daniel “Alacran” Lozano in 2 rounds to claim the WBO Latino title. This lead Espinoza to a quick November title defense on the Telemundo airwaves, repeating the dosage with another 2nd round knockout over then-undefeated Yeison Vargas. He later returned in the first week of March 2019 with a thrilling 10th round stoppage over Veteran Ricardo “Matematico” Nunez.

This feat earned Espinoza an interim title shot against John Riel Casimero for the #1 contender to Zolani Tete’s WBO Bantamweight title. Espinoza and Casimero fought down to the wire at the Stubhub Center in Carson, CA, with Casimero using his experience to edge Espinoza in a 12 round stoppage. “Hindu” will now campaign at Super Bantamweight after the loss.

Brandon “El Metrallo” Valdes (13-0 7 K.O.’s) 21, was a solid amateur from Colombia and has now made his way over to the U.S. under the guidance of Cesar Garcia of Blackhouse boxing. Valdes has made two stateside appearances winning both by U.D. in impressive outings. He will now step up his level of competition and make his Telemundo debut with the opportunity of picking up his first regional belt.

*NYC Laboratories is operated in three segments; Health Care Distribution, hazard cleaning, and value-added technology integration for Private Public partnerships focused on emergency health solutions. NYC Laboratories addresses the market need for a streamline solution to catastrophic events such as hurricanes and infectious diseases. NYC Laboratories Inc. was by founded Andre Rosa in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York

“Hindu” Espinoza vs “Metrallo” Valdes will air Aug.14th at 12AM/EST live on Telemundo.