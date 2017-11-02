“Boxeo Telemundo” season finale airing this Friday

“Boxeo Telemundo Ford,” the #1 Spanish-language boxing program in the U.S., returns to Telemundo this Friday, November 3 at 11:35 PM ET/10:35 CT from the Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, FL. The season finale and last event of the year will feature a battle of Mexico vs. Puerto Rico as undefeated Alejandro “Bad Boy” Barbosa 11-0 (7 KO) faces Sammy “Hurricane” Valentín 12-1 (9 KO) for the WBO Youth Welterweight World title. Telemundo Deportes’ commentators René Giraldo and Edgar López will call the action.

The broadcast will feature a special appearance by Mexican World Champion Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. to speak about boxing and “El Cesar,” a new biopic series about his life to debut on Telemundo next Tuesday, November 7 at 8 p.m. ET.





Sammy Valentin of Tampa, FL is a former NABO Welterweight Champion and winner of the 2014 National Golden Gloves. He was defeated in his last bout during “Boxeo Telemundo” this past summer against Giovanny Santillan, and looks to step back into the contention this Friday.

Meanwhile Barbosa has never been defeated, spotting an unblemished record of 11-0 7KO’s with 6 of his last 7 wins coming by way of knockout. A native of Jacona, Michoacan, Mexico, Barbosa arrives to Florida looking to make a name for himself in the U.S.

The “Boxeo Telemundo Ford” series is broadcast live on Telemundo and live streamed on Telemundo Deportes En Vivo app, and complemented with extensive news and content on TelemundoDeportes.com, including access to the weigh-in and exclusive behind the scenes content.

“Boxeo Telemundo Ford,” the longest-running boxing program on U.S. Spanish-language television, debuted in 1989. Since then it has showcased more than 50 world champions, including Erik Morales, Felix Tito Trinidad, Wilfredo Vazquez, Hall of Famer Daniel Zaragoza, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, Oscar “Chololo” Larios and Israel “El Magnifico” Vazquez, earning a reputation as the show “where champions are born.”