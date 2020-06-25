Boxeo Telemundo Returns On August 14

Miami Fla: America’s #1 boxing program on Hispanic television returns to resume their well-known series. All Star Boxing’ Inc the exclusive content provider for Boxeo Telemundo announced today that the series will begin on Friday, August 14th, and continue to the following Fridays on the 21st, 28th, and Sept 4th.

All Star Boxing’s CEO, Tuto Zabala, Jr announced today that all shows will be held at the Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida under a studio setting. The shows will be for broadcast only and no public will be in attendance for precautionary reasons.

The Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida has been the home of All Star Boxing, Inc for over 20 years. In the past several months All Star has been working with local government officials along with the local tourism council, Experience Kissimmee, to be able to launch the new Boxeo Telemundo LIVE concept.

In action during the series, we expect to see, WBO Jr. Welterweight NABO Champion, Yomar “The Magic” Alamo, WBO Jr. Flyweight Champion, Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez, Ranked #7 WBA, #13 WBO, Internationally recognized Top Prospect from Colombia Flyweight Jose Soto, Mexico’s prospect Antonio “Tony” Moran and many more Boxeo Telemundo’s favorite

Abraham Nova battles Avery Sparrow TONIGHT in Las Vegas

TONIGHT at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, world-ranked and undefeated junior lightweight Abraham “Super” Nova takes on tough Philly-based Avery Sparrow in the co-feature bout of a Top Rank promoted card on ESPN (8 PM ET / 5 PM PT)

Nova, 26, of Albany, New York has a record of 18-0 with 14 knockouts.

The four-year pro is currently ranked number-six by the WBA and number-seven by the WBO, will be making his 2nd start of 2020. He is coming off a 4th round stoppage of 57-fight veteran Pedro Navarrete on January 18th in Verona, New York.

Nova has wins over Martin Nicolas Matamala (9-2), Andres Zapata (7-1), Hassan Nourdine (9-2); He won the NABA Super Featherweight title with a unanimous decision over Suliman Segawa (11-1).

He also defeated Brian Pelaez (8-2), Mario Lozano (18-2-1) and Luis Ronaldo Castillo (20-3).

Sparrow of Philadelphia is 10-1 with three knockouts. Sparrow has some impressive wins as he defeated Anthony Burgin (10-2), Isaelin Florian (6-0), Joey Laviolette (6-0), Jose Lopez (19-1-1), and his last bout when he won a majority decision over crosstown rival and former world title challenger Hank Lundy (29-7-1) on March 15, 2019 in Philadelphia.

At Wednesday’s weigh-in, Nova was 131.9 lbs. Sparrow was 131.5 lbs.

Nova is co-promoted by Top Rank, Murphy’s Boxing and 12 Rounds Promotions.