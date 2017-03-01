Boxing News 24/7


Boxeo Telemundo Returns This Friday from Mexico City

Mexico City, Mexico: The successful TV Series Boxeo Telemundo Ford will continue its spring season this Friday, March 3rd from Carpa Astros in Mexico City, Mexico.


In the main event Mauricio “El Ave Fenix” Pintor of Mexico City, Mexico will face Richard “El Diamante” Zamora of Monterrey, Mexico in another “Civil War” schedule for 10 Rounds with Pintor’s WBC Latin Welterweight Title at stake. Pintor the nephew of the legendary Lupe Pintor brings a record of 20 wins, 2 losses, 1 draw with 13 KO’s. Zamora on the other hand has credentials of 14 wins, 1 loss and 8 KO’s.

Doors open 7:30 PM, First bell at 8:00 PM. 6 more bouts are schedule. Telemundo Network will televise in the US starting at 11:35 PM ET. Tuto Zabala, Jr., All Star Boxing, Inc is presenting the show in association with Producciones Deportivas.

Carpa Astros is located at Calzada de Tlalpan #855, Delegacion Benito Juarez, Mexico City, MX. Tel: 55 55799078. For tickets: www.carpaastros.com.mx

