Boxeo Telemundo Niagra Falls show SOLD OUT

Niagra Falls, NY: After several years of a professional boxing drought in the Western New York (Buffalo/Niagra Falls region) All Star Boxing’s Tuto Zabala Jr. joined forces with Seneca Niagra Resort and Casino to bring the popular series Boxeo Telemundo to Niagra Falls. Together they have awoken a sleeping giant. Two weeks before this Friday’s October 18 show, the tickets were sold out. For first time in history at least one fighter in every fight on a nationally televised boxing event is from the Buffalo region. From the main event to the 4 round pro debuts.





This Friday, In the main event Emanuel “Pinky” Colon (16-1-1-15 KO’s) originally from Puerto Rico, now residing in Buffalo, NY takes on the slick and savvy Aztec warrior of Monterey, Mexico, Richard “Dinamita” Zamora (19-3-12 KO’s)for 10rds

In the Co-main event, Wilfredo “BravoVega” Flores (7-0-5 KO’s)of Dunkirk, New York, suburb 45 minutes from Buffalo takes on Adrian Martinez (3-2-3 KO’s) of Caguas, Puerto Rico.

“We have worked very hard with our Seneca Niagra Resort and Casino partners to make this New York debut a success. We have become a family and we are excited about what we are going to do next year, 2020. Boxing is back to the Buffalo/Niagra Falls region and is here to stay”.Said Felix “Tuto” Zabala,President/CEO of All Star Boxing, Inc.





Rounding up the undercard are Buffalo’s residents, Gerffred Ngayot taking on Edward Hatler, Alex Castellano v. Alonzo Davis, Charles Garner v. Angel Cotto, Ayanna Tramont v. Ashlee Futrell and Danny De Jesus v. Jonathan Smith

Colon vs. Zamora main event will be televised LIVE on the Telemundo Network, 11:35pm Check your local listings

bout Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino

Seneca Niagara Resort & Casinois located just minutes from the world-famous Niagara Falls in Western New York, near the Canadian border. The property is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days a year. Guests can enjoy 147,000 square feet of gaming space with more than 2,500 slot machines and over 80 table games, 10 restaurants, live entertainment and a AAA Four Diamond Award-winning, 26-story hotel with 604 deluxe rooms and suites, a spa and salon, fitness center, indoor pool, and STIR-feature bar with live entertainment, signature cocktails, and a stunning 43-foot high-definition video wall. More information is available by calling 1-877-8-SENECA (1-877-873-6322) or visiting www.SenecaCasinos.com.