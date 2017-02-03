Boxing News 24/7


Boxeo TELEMUNDO Kicks off its 2017 Season February 24 from Palm Bay, Florida

Palm Bay, FL: The #1 Boxing program in US Spanish Television Boxeo TELEMUNDO Ford will kick off its 2017 season Friday, February 24 with “Showdown at the Bay VI” from the Tony Rosa Community Center in Palm Bay, Florida.

In the main event another classic of the rivalry Mexico Vs. Puerto Rico when WBO Latin Jr. Bantamweight Champion Ricardo “Meserito” Rodriguez of Mexico City, Mexico defends his title against Carlos “The Kid” Narvaez of Manati, Puerto Rico in a bout schedule for 10 Rounds.


Rodriguez ranked #4 WBO, will be making his 9th appearance on this series in a little over 2 years and brings a record of 15-3-4 KO’s. Narvaez on the other hand is the current WBC FECARBOX Champion, ranked #15 WBO and brings a perfect record of 15-0-6 KO’s.

Also in action two Rio 2016 Olympians, Jr. Lightweight Teofimo Lopez of Davie, Florida will be making his second pro bout and Bantamweight Antonio Vargas of nearby Kissimmee, Florida will be making his pro debut. Their opponents will be announced shortly.

“Showdown at the Bay VI” will be held at the Tony Rosa Community Center 1502 Port Malabar Blvd, Palm Bay, FL. 6 Bouts total, doors open at 7:30 PM, first bout at 8:00 PM. Tickets are already on sale by calling (321) 952-3443 or at the door the night of event. The show is being presented by Tuto Zabala’s Jr., All Star Boxing, Inc in association with Telemundo Deportes, Florida’s Space Coast and The City of Palm Bay. The Lopez and Vargas fight will be in association with Top Rank and Rodriguez-Narvaez with Promociones Miguel Cotto. The main event will be televised live at 11:35 PM on Telemundo. The spring series will continue March 3 and 10 from Carpa Astros in Mexico City and March 17 from A La Carte Pavilion in Tampa, Florida.

