Boxeo Telemundo Ford Temporada de Otoño (Boxeo Telemundo Ford Fall Season)

“Boxeo Telemundo Ford” boxing program number one in Spanish United States that has been passed since 1989, returns with four consecutive events beginning Friday October 13 at 11:30 pm (ET), live from the a la Carte Pavilion in Tampa, Florida. The event will feature a battle between the Mexican Ricardo “Meserito” Rodriguez, 16-4 (5 KO’s) and Mexican Daniel “Alacrán” Lozano 14-4 (11 KOs) who will face again in a thrilling rematch great battle that took place in 2015, through “Boxeo Telemundo” for the vacant belt Latino bantamweight World Boxing Organization (WBO). The event will be broadcast on Telemundo and Telemundo Sports Live application. Telemundo Deportes commentators, René Giraldo and Edgar López, fighting back to narrate live and direct from the place of events itself.

Former contender in the championship, Ricardo Rodríguez returns to the ring after defeating Carlos “Kid” Narvaez last February in a bout of “Boxeo Telemundo” and losing to the Japanese Naoya “Monster” Inoue in contention for the championship WBO world last May. Rodriguez has won several titles, including Super Latino WBO flyweight, super fly Fecarbox World Boxing Council (WBC) bantamweight and WBO Latino.





For his part, Lozano again “Boxeo Telemundo” after defeating the Mexican David “Severo” Carmona last July in a rematch for the title super bantamweight North American Boxing Organization (NABO, for its acronym in English) – after the victory, Lozano is ranked 11th in the world rankings of the WBO. He began his career in 2008 and won his first title flyweight US WBC in 2011. Later, in 2014, he became the Latino super flyweight champion WBO.

Friday’s event will also feature Teófimo López and Antonio Vargas, both Olympians at the Games in Rio 2016, promoted by Top Rank.

“Boxeo Telemundo” will continue on Friday 20th October with Carlos “Fino” Ruiz facing Luis Miguel “Lobo” Montaño for the vacant Latin title super featherweight WBO. On Friday 27 October Antonio “Toño” Morán face Salvador “Buffoon” Briseño by the Latin title of WBC lightweight. Both events will be held in the Auditorium Blackberry Mexico City.

The last big event of the fall season will be held on Friday , November 3 live from Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida, when Sammy “Hurricane” Valentin faces Alejandro “Bad Boy” Barbosa for the World Championship WBO junior.

Season “Boxeo Telemundo Ford” will be broadcast live both Telemundo and Telemundo Sports Live application, and will be complemented with news and additional content in TelemundoDeportes.com, including access to the weighing of containers or exclusive material behind the scenes. “Boxeo Telemundo Ford”, the longest boxing program of Spanish television in the United States, opened in 1989. Since then have passed through the screen more than 50 world champions, including Erik Morales, Felix “Tito” Trinidad Wilfredo Vázquez, Daniel Zaragoza, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, Oscar “Chololo” Larios and Israel “El Magnifico” Vazquez, which has earned him the reputation of being the “where champions are born.” The series ended its summer season (from 7 to 28 July 2017) as the most watched boxing program on television in Spanish, with an average of 533,000 total viewers and 278,000 adults 18-49, according to Nielsen.