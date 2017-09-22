Boxeo Telemundo Ford Fall Series

Miami, Fl: The #1 boxing program on US Spanish Television, Boxeo Telemundo Ford opens its Fall Series on October 13th in Tampa, Fla with an exciting rematch of a controversial decision in 2015. Florida native, Mexican American Daniel “El Alacran” Lozano is on a path to redemption when he takes on Ricardo “Meserito”Rodriguez of Mexico City for what will be an action packed war for the vacant WBO Latino Bantamweight Title. Lozano avenged one of his previous losses in the Summer Series when he KO’d title contender from Mexico City, David “Severo” Carmona, which Nayoa Inoue nor Carlos Cuadras were able to do. On the other hand, Rodriguez is looking to crawl his way back up the rankings for another world title opportunity after suffering a loss to the “Monster” Nayoa Inoue back May of this year.

6 more bouts of up and coming prospects will round off the fight card, more details to be announced soon.





Lozano vs Rodriguez II will be aired LIVE at 11:35 pm on the Telemundo Network, brought to you by Tuto Zabala,Jr, All Star Boxing,Inc. Doors open at 7pm, Ala Carte Pavilion 4050 Dana Shores Drive, Tampa, Florida, Ticktes on sale now, Information and Tickets call 813-454-7800