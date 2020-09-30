BOXEO Telemundo Fall series undercard

THIS FRIDAY BOXEO TELEMUNDO UNDERCARD

Kissimmee, Florida: (September 30, 2020) Boxeo Telemundo will showcase this Friday an action-packed undercard attraction in the greater Kissimmee area LIVE at the Osceola Heritage Park in the quarantine fight zone with none-fan in attendance. The exiting boxing card will feature the brightest young stars will collide in the ring.

Cuban sensation Hairon “El Maja” Soccaras (22-1-3, 14 KO) from Miami, Florida, will lead the undercard, Socarras regarded as a power punching – slugger, will be fighting in a six-round Super Featherweight attraction.

Secondly, making his third appearance in six weeks on Boxeo Telemundo is Puerto Rico’s Boxing National Team member Junior Middleweight, Bryan “The Hunter” Polaco (2-0, 2 KO) from Fajardo, Puerto Rico returns against Jonathan Ryan Burrs (2-2) from Fredrick, Maryland.

Polaco: “Nothing delights me more than coming to beautiful America city like Kissimmee and bringing the biggest night of boxing to those watching on Boxeo Telemundo.”

Also, Puerto Rican Junior Welterweight Omar Rosario (1-0) from Caguas, Puerto Rico battles Matt Gavers from Santa Maria, California, in a four-round junior welterweight attraction.

Rosario: “I am thrilled with the opportunity to do my second fight on Telemundo Deportes. I’m ready to put on a great show and put Puerto Rico on top.”

Finally, Lightweight Otar Eransoyan (1-0, 1 KO) from Miami, Florida, faces Puerto Rican Luis Valentin (3-0, 1 KO) from Toa Alta, Puerto Rico, six-round lightweight attraction.

Dennis “Martillo” Contreras (22-10-1, 20 KO) will defend his WBA Fedecentro Featherweight Title against undefeated puncher Carlos “El Stich” Flores (20-0, 11 KO) in the main event on Friday, October 2, 2020, at the Osceola Heritage Park Events Center in Kissimmee, Florida. Bouts are in the quarantine fight zone with no fans, Live on the world’s top boxing show Boxeo Telemundo, Televised at 12:00 a.m. ET/ 9:00 p.m. PT

Check your local listings.

For more information, visit on Twitter @allstarboxing

and Instagram @allstarboxinginc

Follow the conversation using #ContrerasFlores & #boxeotelemundo