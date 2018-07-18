Boxeo Telemundo: El Niño Artillero Yedra Arrives In Kissimmee

Flyweight Title Challenger, Julian “El Niño Artillero” Yedra of Tabasco, Mexico (24-3-13 KO’s) arrived in Kissimmee, Florida for his much anticipated showdown this Friday on the premiere of the Boxeo Telemundo Ford Summer Series against Puerto Rico’s WBO NABO Flyweight Champion, Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez (22-2-12 KO’s) ranked #6 WBA, #8 WBO, #14 IBF and #15 WBC.





” I’m very well prepared, I trained in the altitude for this fight, I’m hungry for a world title opportunity. I have enough conditioning to throw over 100 punches a round. This will be a slugfest and at the end their will be one last man standing, ME ” said Julian Yedra as he jumped into the shuttle.

The Main Event, Bomba Gonzalez vs Niño Artillero Yedra will air LIVE on Telemundo Network at 11:35pm, Check Local Listings

6 more bouts scheduled, Doors open at 7:00PM first bell 8:00PM.

TV: Telemundo 11:35pm/ check local listings

Promotor: “Tuto” Zabala All Star Boxing INC

Venue: Osceola Heritage Park Kissimmee, Florida

Tickets: Ohpark.com or at the Box Office/ ticketmaster.com