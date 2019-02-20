“Boxeo Telemundo” Celebrates 30th Anniversary

“Boxeo Telemundo,” the #1 Spanish-language boxing program in the U.S., celebrates 30 years on the air, setting a historic milestone as the longest-running sports program in Spanish-language television. The show returns to Telemundo with the first event of the year this Friday, February 22 at 11:30 p.m. ET. The program premieres with a brand-new look, and a line-up of special segments and content celebrating the most memorable moments of “Boxeo Telemundo” over the last three decades.





“We are proud of the successful run Boxeo Telemundo has had over the last 30 years bringing boxing fans the best of up-and-coming Hispanic contenders vying for championship titles,” said Ray Warren, President of Telemundo Deportes. “We look forward to continue serving our fans with the best boxing as part of our efforts to continue positioning Telemundo Deportes as the leading Spanish-language destination for the Biggest, Best, Global sports events.”

Debuting in 1989, “Boxeo Telemundo” has grown to become the #1 combat sports program in the U.S. among Hispanics, across broadcast and cable landscape. Since its launch, “Boxeo Telemundo” has broadcast over 350 title fights, showcasing some of the biggest boxing stars as they rose to stardom and won their first championship titles. Among these stars is Saúl Canelo Alvarez who won his first pro boxing title on “Boxeo Telemundo” in 2008. Other notable Champions featured include Juan Manuel Marquez, Diego Corrales, Carlos Maussa, Floyd Mayweather, Israel Vázquez, Wilfredo Vázquez, Rafael Ruelas, Jorge Solis and many others. In addition, renowned boxing Hall of Famers have also appeared on the show including Erik Morales, Marco Antonio Barrera and Felix Trinidad.

“Boxeo Telemundo” is hosted by veteran boxing expert and Florida Boxing Hall of Famer Rene Giraldo, who joined the show in 1989, a few months after it launched, becoming the boxing commentator with the most years on the air in Spanish-language television. Giraldo currently calls the action alongside Edgar Lopez, who joined the boxing franchise in 2015. World Boxing Champion and former Olympian Abner Mares joined the team last year.





The show will celebrate its 30th anniversary with special content across platforms throughout the first season of 2019, beginning on Friday, February 22. Each week, “Boxeo Telemundo” will feature segments dedicated to the anniversary celebration that takes viewers back to some of the show’s most memorable moments including the best fights and stories of renowned boxers featured.

In addition, special guests will appear each week through the first season including Jessi Losada, long time co-host of Boxeo Telemundo; Raul Marquez, ex-World Champion, former Olympian and current TV analyst; and Jennifer Salinas, former boxer who recently appeared on Telemundo’s current hit show “Exatlón.”

Telemundo Deportes digital platforms also join the celebration with special short-form dedicated content throughout the year and across social media. As part of these efforts, TelemundoDeportes.com is featuring a special 30-episode web series “Los 30 en 30 de Boxeo Telemundo” hosted by Giraldo that highlights the best moment of the show and bouts, including the unforgettable appearances of fighters that have now become legends in the sport.

“Boxeo Telemundo” returns with a battle highlighting the rivalry between Puerto Rico and Mexico as Yomar “The Magic” Álamo faces Mexico’s Manuel “La Tormenta” Méndez in a 10-round event for the WBO regional title live on Telemundo on Friday, February 22 at 11:30 p.m. ET, from Osceola Heritage Park Events Center in Kissimmee, Florida. The coverage will be led by Giraldo, Lopez and special guest Losada.

All the action will be broadcast live on Telemundo and streamed live on Telemundo Deportes app with additional extensive news and content on TelemundoDeportes.com, including access to the weigh-in and exclusive behind-the-scenes content.

Yomar “Magic” Alamo (15-0 12 KO’s) of Aguas Buenas, Puerto Rico is the pride of his native suburb. He claimed the WBC Youth Jr Welterweight title in front of his home crowd by knocking out Zsigmond Vass in one round. Last July, he won against Wilfrido Buelvas and is now ready to make his first appearance on Telemundo against Mendez.

Manuel “Tormenta” Mendez (16-4-1 11 KO’s) of Mexican descent, from Colton, California is a known spoiler in the boxing industry. Mendez is 5-1-1 against undefeated fighters in his career. His last outing proved just that, when he faced local prospect Jonathan Navarro (15-0 8 KO’s) over 10 rounds that ended in a controversial split decision loss. Mendez will be looking to pick up his first regional belt on February 22.

“Boxeo Telemundo” will continue on March 1 as the show returns to South Florida for a 10-round event featuring Puerto Rican Miami resident Derrieck Cuevas against Ed “The Lion” Paredes of Pembroke Pines. The showdown will take place at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

Source: Nielsen NPX Live+SD P2+(000) based on regularly scheduled programs (5+ telecasts). Boxeo rank among all networks airing boxing based on Nielsen Detailed Type Code = Boxing (excluding repeats). 2018 Reach based on 6 minute qualifier.