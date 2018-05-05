Box Fan Expo Returns May 5th, 2018

After another successful event this past May over the Cinco de Mayo weekend, Box Fan Expo organizers are excited to announce the fourth annual Box Fan Expo, returning once again at the Las Vegas Convention Center on May 5th, 2018.

Over the traditional and special Cinco de Mayo weekend which saw Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez battle with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., at the T-Mobile stadium in Las Vegas in 2017, the Box Fan Expo also took place, opening its doors to boxing fans from all over the world.

From Las Vegas, the boxing mecca of the world, enthusiastic fans from all over were able to meet and greet some of their favourite fighters, both past and present. In addition to meeting their favourite fighters fans were also able to meet with the people behind such amazing organizations like Premier Boxing Champions, Mayweather Promotions, World Boxing Council, World Boxing Association, Supreme Boxing, The Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame, Feroz Fight Factory, Kronk Boxing, The American Boxing Association and many others.

The lucky fans who stayed throughout the full event had quite a treat with a special appearance by Floyd Mayweather Jr. who took time out of his busy schedule to honour the Box Fan Expo with an impromptu appearance towards the end of the show to support the Mayweather Promotions Team.

To Brandon Rios doing face-offs with fans to Shawn Porter, Marcos Maidana, Tommy Hearns, Fernando Vargas, Badou Jack, Jorge Linares, Jessie Vargas, Joel Casamayor, Kevin Kelley, Ishe Smith, Kevin Newman, Sharif Bogere, Neno Rodriguez, Mia St. John, Christy Martin, Jelena Mrdjenovich, Jesus Cuellar, sticking around to take care of each and every one of their fans — the Box Fan Expo truly delivered the ultimate fan experience event that they’re known for.

Many boxing personalities as well as current and former world champions showed up at the Expo, such as Marco Antonio Barrera, Abner Mares, Danny Jacobs, Rances Barthelemy, Hugo Centeno, Jeff Mayweather, J’Leon Love, Hasim Rahman, Bermane Stiverne, Chris Arreola, Maricela Cornejo, Ava Knight, Humberto ‘Chiquita’ Gonzalez, Alfredo Angulo, Richard Steele, Kenny Bayless, Dontae Williams (DBN), Elie Seckbach and many many more…

Hall of Fame Broadcaster Al Bernstein did an incredible job conducting interviews on the main stage with boxing celebrities for fans to enjoy.

Our house dj, DJ Todd, kept the music flowing, along with our Ring Card Girls — Rose, Rochelle, Starr, Karla, and Shayla — who entertained, interacted and took pictures with all the fans.

Throughout the next several months leading up to the event, there will be updates and info on the many stars that will commit their appearance at the Box Fan Expo in 2018.