Boubacar Sylla in action on August 27

Boubacar Sylla is attempting to be the next in a long line of fighters from Cincinnati, Ohio to become world champion.

The 22 year-old Sylla, who is managed by Split-T Management, and has established himself as a prospect to watch as he has raced out to a record of 7-0 with six knockouts.

Sylla started boxing at the age of 14 as his grandfather was a boxer, and Sylla decided that’s what he wanted to pursue.





At first it was tough convincing everyone in the family that boxing should be an occupation.

“My mom at first did not want to see me get hurt,” said Sylla. “But now, she supports me fully.”

After an amateur career that saw Sylla go 64-15, Sylla turned professional on February 13, 2016 with a 2nd round stoppage over Shannon Kelly in Chester, West Virginia.

Since then he racked up six more wins, and Sylla continues to grow as a fighter.





“I am a boxer/puncher. I use the ring and technique. I am working on a lot, and I feel that I am getting better with each camp.”

When Sylla goes to camp, he gets good work with local boxers Jamel Herring, Jamontay Clark, Chris Pearson and IBF Lightweight champion Robert Easter.

Sylla has championship pedigree in his corner as he is trained by Tim Singleton, Terrell Nixon and former world bantamweight champion Tim Austin.

Sylla, who has fights scheduled for August 27, and September 30th, wants to stay active and continue his development.

” I am looking for six or seven fights this year, and then see where I am at. I trust my manager, and I will be ready for when the competition gets tougher. I want to continue to go to these camps and get better.”

Hard work that is combined with dedication and a positive outlook has Sylla very optimistic about his future.

“I stay to myself, and I am not into large crowds or going out to clubs and such. I just stay positive and have positive people like my family around me. I see myself as being undefeated and being around a positive environment, and continue to work in the gym. I am outgoing and always in a good mood, and with that outlook, I feel that I will go far in the sport.”

“Sylla is developing nicely as a second year pro. He’s showing a lot of speed and power in all of his fights. He is a good body puncher, who has excellent size at over 6-foot and his most impressive weapon is a long, blistering, fast jab,” said Tim VanNewhouse of Split-T Management.

“He’s a good and humble kid to work with, and we’re glad to have him apart of the growing Split-T family of fighters. We see good things on the horizon for him.”