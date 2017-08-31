Boubacar Sylla training with Headbangers Boxing team in Washington, DC

Undefeated welterweight prospect, Boubacar Sylla has moved his training camp to the famed Headbangers Boxing Club in our Nation’s capital of Washington, D.C.

The 23 year-old Sylla, who is managed by Split-T Management, and has established himself as a prospect to watch as he has raced out to a record of 7-0 with six knockouts.





Sylla of Cincinnati, Ohio has been working under the watchful eye of world class championship trainer Barry Hunter, and Sylla has been taking his game to the next the level.

With so many world class professionals that train in the same atmosphere, Sylla is expected to see major progress in his development.

“He is a good kid. I think his foundation is pretty solid, and if led the right way he is going to be very good.” said Hunter.

“His height and size will pose a problem for many fighters.”





“I got the chance to spar with Lamont and Anthony Peterson, I feel like this is putting me on a new level. This is some serious stuff up here. There’s no room for shortcuts. Fighters get exposed real quick in this gym,” said Sylla



This is a place I always wanted to train at and I’m grateful to my managers and the coaching staff for making this possible.

I’ve known Coach Barry since I was young teenager so he welcomed the opportunity to spend some time with Boubacar. His program is one of the best in the country and I’m pleased he’s opened his doors for us,” said Tim VanNewhouse of Split-T Management