Roc Nation Boxer Meng Fanlong To Face Toughest Challenge To Date On DAZN In Monaco This Weekend

Roc Nation Sports light heavyweight boxer Meng Fanlong (13-0, 8 KOs) will make his highly-anticipated broadcast debut on DAZN on Saturday, November 24 at Le Casino de Monte Carlo in Monaco. The event will be promoted by Matchroom Boxing.





Fanlong – the reigning IBF Intercontinental Light Heavyweight champion – will take on England’s Frank Buglioni (23-3-1, 16 KO’s) in a 10 round IBF Intercontinental title match, which will be his most high-profile fight to date.

“It’s a great opportunity for me to fight here in Monaco,” said Fanlong. “My training camp went great. I respect Buglioni and I trained my hardest and I will fight as so. I will put on a good show Saturday night. Boxers prove themselves in the ring. Everyone is going to remember me after this fight.”

With this bout, Fanlong has his sights set on propelling his ascension toward the top of the light heavyweight ranks. This fight will mark Fanlong’s first fight since July 20, when he defeated Chris Eppley via first-round TKO at the WinnaVegas Casino & Resort in Sloan, Iowa.

“I want to thank Eddie Hearn of Matchroom and DAZN for this great opportunity for Meng Fanlong,” said Roc Nation Sports boxing promoter Dino Duva. “I’ve been working with Fanlong for the past 8 years, he has great natural skills and I have always believed he has the potential to be a world champion. He’s been one of the real sleepers in the light heavyweight division, but if he performs against Frank Buglioni the way I believe he can, he won’t be any longer after this match. A win here against a top world class boxer like Buglioni will put him right in the title mix in one of the best divisions in boxing.”

Tickets for November 24 start at €400 and will be available to purchase via www.montecarlolive.com, emailing ticketoffice@sbm.mc.

Boston Boxing Promotions officially announces it’s next event in Windham, New Hampshire

Fresh off a sold-out, action-packed show on Wednesday night, Boston Boxing Promotions has announced that it will return with another night of professional boxing at the Castleton Banquet and Conference Center in Windham, New Hampshire on Friday January 25, 2019. Tickets are available now at www.BoxingNH.com.

“Thanksgiving eve at the Castleton was a special night for fans and fighters alike,” said Boston Boxing Promotions President Peter Czymbor.

“We’re very excited to be returning to Windham to kick off our 2019 schedule. We’ll start announcing fights very soon and there will be a nice mix of fighters our fans in Windham are already familiar with and new fighters that will soon be fan-favorites.”

Boston Boxing Promotions organized three events at the Castleton in Windham in the calendar year 2018. Highlights included former world title challenger, and Floyd Mayweather sparrring partner, Ashley Theophane (44-8-1, 14 KO’s) of the United Kingdom winning an eight-round unanimous decision over Larry Smith in April, undefeated Connecticut boxer Mykquan Williams (13-0, 7 KO’s) earning a career-best win over Martin Angel Martinez earlier this week, and a New England “Fight of the Year” candidate between Boston’s Julio Perez Campusano (1-1, 1 KO) and New York’s Eric Abraham (5-3, 2 KO’s) that featured three knockdowns in four rounds with both fighters hitting the canvas.

The Castleton also provided a good setting for up-and-coming local talent to showcase their skills, including North Andover’s “Irish” Tommy O’Connel’ (1-0-1) and Springfield’s Anthony Velazquez (4-0, 4 KO’s). Revere’s Kimberly Wabik and Springfield’s Liz Humphries took part in the first women’s fight in Boston Boxing Promotions history at the Castleton this past Wednesday. On that same night, Haverhill’s Brendon Simonds (3-0, 3 KO’s) returned for his first fight in over a decade to score a hard-earned second-round KO over Vermont’s Andre Belcarris.

Tickets for the January 25, 2019 “Friday Night Fights” event in Windham, NH are on sale now at www.BoxingNH.com and make a great holiday gift.

Boston Boxing Promotions was founded in 2013 and is dedicated to the resurgence of professional boxingat the regional level, particularly in the New England area. Since that time, it has presented professional boxing events in places like Boston, Cape Cod, New Hampshire and New Bedford. To learn more about the promotion, you can follow them on Twitter @BostonProBoxing, join the promotion’s official Facebook page “Boston Boxing Promotions,” and visit the promotion’s website www.BostonBoxingPromotions.com.