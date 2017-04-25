Bornea To Rematch Arizale For WBF Intercontinental Title

In what is a rematch of their 2016 original encounter, Filipinos Jake Bornea and Renerio “Amazing” Arizale will square off for the vacant World Boxing Federation (WBF) Intercontinental Super Flyweight title on Friday May 12 in Davao City, Philippines.





The fight will be part of the 3rd Games & Amusement Board (GAB) Philippine Boxing Convention hosted by the Waterfront Insular Hotel. Jake´s twin brother, undefeated Super Flyweight prospect Jade, will also appear on the card in a non-title bout.

Bornea, 11-2 (5) and a former WBF International Flyweight titlist, defeated Arizale, 13-6-1 (5), by decision on April 2, 2016 over ten rounds in a WBO regional title-defense. It was a close and entertaining bout, and Bornea is not taking a repeat victory for granted, saying:

“I will not take him lightly! I am expecting an even better Arizale this time, but I will prove again that I am superior to him. I want that WBF title very badly.”

In his most recent outing, Bornea (21) came up short against world-class Welshman Andrew Selby in London, losing by seventh round technical knockout after a game effort. Most insiders believe Selby is a sure bet to become a world champion, and Bornea has nothing to be ashamed of in losing to him.

By having a second go-around with Arizale, Bornea has not chosen an easy fight back. He will be in with someone with a point to prove, and whoever comes out victorious on May 12 will likely be forced to fight very hard to take home the WBF belt.