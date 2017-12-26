Borizteca Promotions signs undefeated super flyweight Dewayne Beamon

Borizteca Boxing is pleased to announce the signing of undefeated super flyweight contender Dewayne “Stop Running” Beamon to an exclusive promotional contract.

Beamon of Goldsboro, North Carolina has an unblemished mark of 13-0 with ten knockouts.





The 32 year-old Beamon is a three-year professional, and already has big wins over Rudolph Hedge (10-2); former world title challenger William Gonzalez (30-6) & Jose Alfredo Rodriguez (32-5).

Beamon is coming off a 2nd round stoppage over Zenon Venancio on November 17th in Tijuna, Mexico.

“I am very excited to sign with Borizteca Promotions. I like what Saul and Christine had to say. I had a lot of other offers, but they share my vision. I am an active fighter, and Borizteca Boxing is promising me activity,” said Beamon.

Beamon expects the upcoming year to be a a year that transitions him into contendership.

“In 2018, I am looking forward to be a world champion, a Fighter of the Year nominee and to be a major player in the super flyweight division. I feel like I can beat the champions like Naoya Inoue. He has been fighting lower ranked guys then I am. Borizteca Boxing will get me those regional titles where it will get me into mandatory positions. I wanted to fight on the 1st SuperFly card in September, and I was hoping to fight Brian Viloria. Those fights will happen this year and people will understand why they call me “Mr. Stop Running.”





“We feel very proud to have Dewayne under us. We have big plans for Dewayne in 2018,” said Saul Rios of Borizteca Boxing. “We are making an outcall to all the promoters that Dewayne is ready to fight anybody in the super flyweight division, just give us a call.”