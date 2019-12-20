Boris Creighton and Diego Costa ready to headline the sold-out Contender VIP final

Scot Boris Creighton and Manchester’s Diego Costa are ready to put it all on the line this coming Saturday evening at the sold-out Deansgate’s Hilton Hotel, Manchester, as the pair look to be the inaugural winners of the Phil Martin Trophy, with the winner taking home prize money of 10 thousand pounds.





The pair, that will feature live on British Boxers TV on Youtube, not only had standout amateur careers but bring identical 6-0 undefeated professional records to the ring on Saturday evening in a main event that is set to light up the excellent Hilton Hotel.

Creighton hails from Aberdeen, Scotland, and was a notable amateur standout in Scotland prior to his emergence as a professional and moving his base to Glasgow. Creighton opened up about his fight on Saturday night and the possibility of becoming the first holder of the Phil Martin Trophy.

Creighton said, “This is the biggest night of my career hands down on Saturday night. I have prepared correctly with my team in Scotland and we are excited to make the trip to Manchester and I am fully confident I will be returning to Scotland with the Phil Martin Trophy.





“Diego Costa is a good fighter, I have a lot of respect for him. This is a really well-matched fight but I believe I am going to emerge victoriously on Saturday night.”

Costa, a proud product of Oliver’s Gym, Manchester, has been guided by the late and legendary Oliver Harrison throughout his boxing career. Costa now has the chance to win a tournament which remembers another Manchester and British Boxing legend in Phil Martin. Costa gave his thoughts ahead of Saturday night’s clash with Creighton.

Costa said, “This fight is everything to me. It gives me the chance to show everyone that I am going to be a big part of Manchester boxing for years to come. Phil Martin, like Oliver Harrison, was a cornerstone of Manchester boxing, and I feel that I have to win this fight on Saturday night for the fighters that great men like Oliver Harrison and Phil Martin produced.





“Boris is a top draw fighter, this isn’t going to be an easy night, but I believe that I have more in the tank and I want it just a little bit more and that will show on the night.”

Promoter Mike Le-Gallez also added his thoughts are the final between Costa and Creighton, “You just can’t split these pair, can you. This final is what prizefighting should be about. There will be no losers at all as it’s two undefeated fighters risking it all and you have to respect that.

“I can’t pick a winner myself, but what I do know is everybody in attendance and watching live on BBTV will see a fight that will be worth the price of the ticket alone.”

Celtic Champion vs Swedish Champion – Undercard news – Sold-Out Contender VIP final at Hilton Hotel, Deansgate, Manchester

Scotland’s Boris Creighton and Manchester’s Diego Costa will battle it out to crown the inaugural winner of the Phil Martin Trophy on Saturday night’s sold-out Contender VIP event at Manchester’s 5 star Hilton Hotel, Deansgate.

The main event has been highly talked about, with the pair entering the clash with identical 6-0 records. Somebody’s 0 has to go, with the winner taking home the lion share of 10 thousand pounds.

The undercard, however, features an intriguing clash between Celtic Champion Jay Byrne and Ahmed Rossi, with promoter Mike Le-Gallez showing that he is willing to invest in exciting, crowd-pleasing fights with fighters from various parts of the globe.

Both fighters enter the contest in a good run of form, with Byrne upsetting the odds on numerous occasions including beating Dubai based Scot Stefan Sanderson to claim the Celtic super welterweight title.

Rossi enters the clash off a good run of form, which has seen him build up a 6-0 record with 4 coming inside the scheduled distance. Rossi also enters with the motivation of showcasing himself on the biggest platform he has fought on thus far in his career.

Former Commonwealth featherweight champion Ryan Doyle returns to the ring after a 6-month lay-off, with the Mancunian looking to fire himself back into title contention in 2020. Central Area title challenger John Telford, Jermaine Springer, and Jimmy First make up the rest of the card.

Promoter Mike Le-Gallez added his comments on the undercard, “We’ve put some really exciting fighters on the undercard and I really like the Byrne vs Rossi fight. It’s hard to make these type of fights as they’re not cheap to make, but Contender VIP have pulled out all the stops to make this fight as we want to deliver high octane clashes to those in attendance and watching live on BBTV.

“Ryan Doyle returns to the ring after a lay-off and that is a fighter who really excites me. Ryan is an exciting come-forward fighter who is always in good fights and I’m excited to see him back in action.

“John Telford, Jermaine Springer, and Jimmy First are all exciting fighters who leave nothing to chance, so I’m really happy for all of them to be getting an outing on the show and I’m sure the viewers will appreciate their individual skills.”