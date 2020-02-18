Boxing News 24/7


Bomba Gonzalez Vs Baby Juarez Clash Friday on Telemundo

Boxeo Telemundo returns this Friday to kick off its 31st straight year on air with another chapter in the famed classic “Puerto Rico vs Mexico” as WBO #8 WBA #13 Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez (22-3-1 13 KO’s) of Caguas, PR faces WBC #6 WBO #15 Saul “Baby” Juarez (25-10-2 13 KO’s) of Mexico City, MX.


The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds in the light flyweight division with the WBO/NABO title in play. The showdown will mark the return of the series back to the Miccosukee Resort & Gaming in Miami, Florida presented by Felix “Tuto” Zabala, All Star Boxing, Inc.

The undercard features a slew of talent from Hispanic regions and Olympic pedigrees. 2x gold medalist (London 12′ Rio 16′) Robeisy Ramirez(1-1) of Cienfuegos, Cuba squares off against Rafael Morales(3-0) of Laredo, Texas in the Co-main event of the night over 6 rounds. Ramirez will be making his Miami debut were a big community of Cuban immigrants reside.

Dominican heavy hitter Elvis Rodriguez(5-0 5 KO’s) of Santo Domingo will face Louisiana’s Kaylyn Alfred(4-2) over 6 rounds. Rodriguez is trained by International Boxing Hall Of Fame inductee Freddie Roach & looks to extend his Knockout streak come Friday night.


Rio 2016 Olympian and nearby Kissimmee native Antonio Vargas(11-1 5 KO’s) squares off against Juan Centeño(4-4 1 KO) of Managua, Nicaragua over 6 rounds. Vargas will be fighting for the 8th time on a Telemundo card.

Rounding off the undercard, Dominique “Trap” Francis(6-0 5 KO’s) of Miami, Florida faces Julio Buitrago(13-21) of Nicaragua over 6 rounds. Local Favorite Nicholas Irizarry(2-0) fights Marcelo Williams(0-2) over 4 rounds. The Bronx, New York Ofacio Falcon fights 4 rounds with an opponent to be announced shortly.

The Ramirez vs Morales & Rodriguez vs Alfred bouts is bought to you by All Star Boxing, Inc in association with Top Rank.


Doors open at 7 PM/EST First Bell 8 PM/EST. Tickets available by visiting Eventbrite.com/Miccosukeefightseries or sold at the door the night of the event.

“Bomba” Gonzalez vs “Baby” Juarez air Friday, February 21st at 11:35EST/ Check Local Listings.

