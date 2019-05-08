Bolton Double-Title Fight Show Live And Free This Saturday

In just over the space of a week, promoter Steve Wood is hoping he will have three new English champions in his VIP Promotions stable.





Salford’s Marc Leach provided perfect inspiration for his VIP team mates by winning the bantamweight version of the belt last weekend (May 4). And this Saturday (May 11), Bolton pair – Jack Cullen and Jack Flatley – will both attempt to claim English Title honours when they fight on home turf at the Bolton Whites Hotel.

Unbeaten Flatley, 24, will take on Shropshire’s Craig Morris for the English Light-Middleweight Belt. While, Cullen, 15-1 (6), will co-headline the show by facing Halifax’s Jack Sellars, 7-3-1 (1), for middleweight honours.

“It would be a good hat-trick if all three of our VIP fighters can become English Champions in such a short space of time,” said Wood, who manages IBF World Featherweight king, Josh Warrington. “It’s up to the two Jacks now to win their contests on this double-title fight show in Bolton. But, more importantly, I think both of them will be in really entertaining fights for their fans, and everyone watching live on vipboxing.tv.”





Cullen was due to face former English Champion Reece Cartwright but now gets late-replacement Sellars for the vacant belt – and the 25-year-old from Little Lever insists he isn’t fazed by the change. Known as ‘Little Lever’s Meat Cleaver’, the Bolton man has stopped his last three opponents and is predicting a thriller for his large following as he attempts to win his first belt.

“Most times I’ve fought I’ve often ended up with a different opponent, so it’s all about just getting yourself ready, physically and mentally, and being right for whoever gets put in front of you,” explained Jack.

“I’ve watched a bit of him [Sellars], and in his last fight he beat Mickey Ellison to win the Central Area Title, which was a decent win. So, I’m expecting a really good fight. He’s never been stopped so he’s definitely durable too, and he’s going to be ready to try and take this opportunity.

“I don’t go out to get stoppages, but it’s happened in my last few fights, so we’ll see again on Saturday. Maybe it’ll be another early night for me.

“I’m just over the moon to be fighting for the English Title. If it weren’t for all my fans then I wouldn’t be getting these opportunities, not yet anyway. So, I’m going to go out there on Saturday night and put a good performance on for them and show them I’m good enough.

“I want the big fights eventually; I feel like I’m ready for them. I’d like to fight anyone who’s higher than me in the rankings and you’ll see on Saturday night, I’ll prove to everybody that I’m ready.”

VIP Promotions presents an evening of boxing at the Bolton Whites Hotel on May 11th. Headlining will be Bolton’s Jack Cullen fighting for the English Middleweight Title versus Jack Sellars, and Bolton’s Jack Flatley taking on Craig Morris for the English Light-Middleweight Belt.

Also appearing will be Darwen’s Luke Blackledge; Wigan’s James Moorcroft and Andrew Fleming; Leigh’s Kyle Lomotey; Beswick’s Kane Gardner; Oldham’s Jack Kilgannon; and Dukinfield’s Damian Chambers.

Tickets priced at £35 (general), £60 (ringside) are available from all boxers, or at vipboxing.tv and Eventim.co.uk

The show will also be streamed live and free at vipboxing.tv

Keep updated on VIP Promotions’ news by visiting vipboxing.tv or follow on Twitter @vipboxing and Facebook.