Serhii Bohachuk In 360 Promotions Main Event On Oct 30

Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions sensational ‘Hollywood Fight Nights’ series returns for its highly anticipated fourth event of The VIP Boxing Experience on Tuesday, October 30 at the AVALON in Hollywood, CA.





Advance tickets for the ‘Special Halloween Eve Show’ priced at $150 for VIP Seats on the Ring Apron, $125 for VIP Ringside Front Row, $100, $75 and $60 are now on sale online at 360Promotions.us and through the interactive seating chart by clicking HERE. VIP Booths are also available by inquiring at Info@360Promotions.US

“Our Hollywood Fight Nights events continue to grow in popularity and we’re very excited to announce our fourth event on Tuesday, October 30 at the Avalon,” said Loeffler. “This event marks the return of Serhii ‘El Flaco’ Bohachuk, one of the most exciting young prospects in boxing. We’re putting together an action-packed undercard and will also be hosting a ‘Best Costume’ contest as we encourage boxing fans to partake in all of the Hollywood Halloween festivities.”

The 23-year-old Bohachuk, a native of Ukraine now calling Los Angeles, CA home, has compiled a record of 10-0-0 with all the victories coming by knockout since turning professional in February 2017. Making his third appearance on the Hollywood Fight Nights series, Bohachuk returns to battle after a fifth-round stoppage of Nikolozi Gviniashvili on July 21, 2018 in Moscow on the undercard of the World Boxing Super Series Cruiserweight Final. He is trained by the world renowned Abel Sanchez in Big Bear Lake, CA.

On October 30, Bohachuk will face St. Petersburg, FL native Manny ‘Shake Em Up’ Woods, (16-7-1, 6 KO’s) in the eight-round junior middleweight main event. Woods has faced numerous top contenders over his nine years as a professional including Kermit Cintron, Tyrone Brunson, Jimmy Williams, Travis Scott and Wilky Campfort.





In the six-round co-featured bout, featherweight Humberto Rubalcava, (8-0-0, 6 KO’s) of Orange, CA will clash with Robert ‘Escorpion’ Pucheta, (10-14-1, 6 KO’s), of Jalisco, Mexico.

Making his Hollywood Fight Nights debut, the 23-year-old Rubalcava returns to the ring following the biggest win of his young career; a third-round knockout of Ricardo Cuellar on February 15, 2018 in Costa Mesa, CA.

The 28-year-old, upset-minded Pucheta has clashed with numerous, undefeated prospects including Diego De La Hoya, Shawn Simpson and Marcus Bates. Most recently Pucheta lost a hard-fought six round decision to Luis Rosales on the June 6 Hollywood Fights Nights event.

In the middleweight division, top prospect Jonathan ‘Diamante’ Esquivel, (7-0-0, 7 KO’s), of Anaheim, CA will face Brahmavigi ‘Rowdy’ Montgomery, (5-1-1, 4 KO’s), of Hesperia, CA. The 23-year-old Esquivel makes his triumphant return to the Avalon following a first-round knockout of Joan Jose Valenzuela on September 8, 2018. In his first bout at Hollywood Fight Nights, Esquivel stopped Sergio Lucio Gonzalez in the third stanza on June 6, 2017. Montgomery is currently riding a four-bout winning streak, all by knockout and will be making his Hollywood Fight Nights debut.

Also featured on October 30 in the junior welterweight division in a scheduled four rounder, Devon ‘The Great’ Lee, (5-0-0, 5 KO’s), of Sacramento, CA clashes with Kevin Alfonso Luna, (1-1-0, 1 KO), of Downey, CA. The 23-year-old Lee is off to a very impressive start as a professional with his last four fights ending in first round knockouts. Luna looks to bounce back into the win column following his first loss in June 2017.





In the junior lightweight division over four rounds, Jaime Miranda, (2-2-0, 2 KO’s), of Kalispell, MT clashes with Teodoro Alonso, (0-2-0), of Los Angeles, CA.

Also featured in separate four-round bouts and returning to Hollywood Fight Nights are unbeaten prospects; featherweight Adrian Corona, (1-0-0), of Rialto, CA and cruiserweight Marco Deckman, (1-0-0, 1 KO), of Germany, now based in Los Angeles, CA. Deckman is trained by Hall of Famer, Freddie Roach.

‘Hollywood Fight Nights’ will once again be streamed live on the 360 Promotions website, (www.360promotions.us) and by visiting their Facebook page HERE. Commentating on the fights will be the ‘dynamic duo’ of Doug Fischer and Steve Kim with on-site hosting duties handled once again handled by the beautiful Cynthia Conte.

The historic AVALON is located at 1735 Vine Street in Hollywood, CA adjacent to the iconic intersection of Hollywood Blvd. and Vine St. Doors will open at 5:00 p.m. on the night of the event with the first bell scheduled at 6:15 p.m.