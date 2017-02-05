Boxing News 24/7


Bobby Warns Jones Jr. Not To Bring A Knife To A Gunn Fight

As the final countdown approaches for the epic showdown between former four division world champion Roy Jones Jr. and former IBA champion Bobby Gunn, both pugilists are winding down their training camps and fine tuning what they do best.


And while there is no doubt that both former champions have their eyes set on adding the WBF world title to their already impressive and stacked resumes, Bobby Gunn has been vocal throughout his training camp and adamant that he is coming into this fight in the best shape of his life.

“I have the most respect for Roy, but I feel and know in my heart that this is Bobby Gunn’s time, and I am going to shock the world and stop him,” Gunn said.

Never in his career as a word champion boxer or undefeated bare knuckled has Gunn ever come across arrogant or cocky, nor is he now.

“I am confident because of the amazing training team I have behind me,” said Gunn. “I have been working with Dominic Scibetta and Ossie Duran and my sparring partner Sharif Kemp. I want to thank them for everything they have done for me. I want this so badly, and I know the work I am putting in everyday. I expect the best of Roy, and he will get the best of me.”

Nearly 10 years in the making, Gunn vs Jones Jr. will go down Friday, February 17 at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware.

The broadcast will premiere on Friday, February 17th at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT and will be carried throughout the month on video-on-demand. Please consult your local guide for channels and encores in your area.

The suggested retail price is $29.99. The event will also be available worldwide on home computers, laptops, Smart TVs, iPhones, iPads, AppleTV, and Android devices on FITE-TV, Flipps, and other OTT (over-the-top) streaming services.

Tickets are on sale now ranging from $75 – $300 and can be purchased by calling (484) 935-3378& www.firststatefights.com
Roy Jones, Jr. vs Bobby Gunn, promoted by David Feldman Promotions and the Casino at Delaware Park.

